“I took a train to Pasadena, never thought much of the ride
Didn’t know a soul in Pasadena, I got to the station and cried
I didn’t like the plastic people, but I thought your jacket was nice
Your mind was like a mirror, I squinted at you and I smiled”
—Summer Woods, “Pasadena”
When Summer Woods made the journey from Chino Hills to Pasadena to attend the Los Angeles College of Music, she recalled, she felt “extremely nervous and like an outcast” — not uncommon for someone leaving their hometown for the first time. Unlike most people, Woods ultimately transformed her anxiety into a hopeful pop song: “Pasadena.”
“I felt like a nerd, and I felt like all these people are cool and I’ll never get along with them and I’ll never fit in,” the multi-instrumental artist said, affably recalling her early days at LACM, from which she graduated with a degree in songwriting and composition in 2020. “Slowly, through meeting people, I realized, ‘Oh, these people are actually pretty cool.’ I misjudged a lot of the people.”
She says the song’s first line (“I took a train to Pasadena”) and melody slipped into her mind one night in mid-2018, just as she was falling asleep. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, now I’ve gotta get up and write this.’ I thought it was really good, so I was like, ‘OK, let me just record this.’ The next day, I was inspired thinking about all the people I had met at school.”
That included a friend she made on orientation day, when Woods had been crying and fearing she’d “never fit in with anybody.” But she felt an instant kinship that proved true (“Five years later, we’re still best friends”), and the joy of finally finding community percolates through the song’s earworm hook and guitar riff: “We’re passing old bus stops and all the little antique shops, yeah/ My past behind the dusty glass/ And you get all my jokes as we’re walkin’ down Fair Oaks, yeah.”
“I wrote it more as a gift for the members of the class,” Woods said. “I didn’t write it for an assignment; I just brought it in and said, ‘Hey, guys, I wrote a song about all of you.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, really?’ Then I played it and it was a good day.”
It’s a long way from the songs she composed for fun as a kid — writing lyrics to instrumental tracks from video games. “Pasadena” follows two original EPs (2021’s eclectic “Nope Just Me” and 2018’s “Love Is Like”) and last year’s four-track collection of “Weird Al” Yankovic covers, “Chihuahua Hat.” In the lead-up to the single’s official release (scheduled for May 20), she’s been opening for marquee acts such as Andy McKee & Yasmin Williams and Jim Messina at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, and sitting in at gigs by good friend (and daughter of former PW staffer Debra Davis) Ella Beyer.
“My earlier stuff was more weird and wacky, (but) over time, I’ve started to realize I really like pop music and I like taking things more simply,” she said. “My influences are all over the place” — Beck, Ween, They Might Be Giants, Joni Mitchell, HAIM — “but I think they all come together to create the Summer Woods sound.” She intends to celebrate “Pasadena” with shows at local venues, and anticipates releasing more singles and hopefully making her first full-length album by the end of this year or early 2023.
For now, the self-described “Hula Hoop enthusiast” hopes listeners will connect with the unpretentious story she tells in “Pasadena.”
“I’ve always felt like kind of a loner, and I guess I write music for loners. I mean, ‘Pasadena’ is about making friends. I want them to know there is hope for people who are a bit more introverted or kind of lone wolves like I am.”
Summer Woods
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22
WHERE: Cerveceria del Pueblo, 141 W. Bellevue Drive, Suite 100, Pasadena
COST:
INFO: 626-658-7652, cerveceriadelpueblo.com
