Donna Scarantino is passionate about the 80-plus-year-old legacy, Theatre Americana.
As the repertory company’s president, Scarantino searches for opportunities for their members. “I’m always looking for chances to give members opportunities to follow their passion,” she said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been this passionate about anything. If you don’t find your passion in life, you’re not living your life to the fullest. This is a tough business to be in, and most of us are in our 70s — but we continue to provide our audiences with amazing performances.
Theatre Americana is one of California’s oldest theater companies, and its cultural legacy has contributed greatly to the rich history of arts and culture in the San Gabriel Valley. At one time, Theatre Americana resided at Davies Hall at Farnsworth Park, in Altadena. Davies Hall was built for Theatre Americana, where they produced hundreds of plays for many years.
Theatre Americana’s current project is the classic “Steel Magnolias,” staging Friday, Aug. 26, Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Lineage Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Mountain Street, Pasadena. The Sunday matinee is sold out.
“It’s a true story about six women whose friendships are based on trust and compassion,” Scarantino said about “Steel Magnolias.”
Written by Robert Harling, “Steel Magnolias” brings the audience into an intimate setting, where laughter through tears makes for a wonderful experience for theater-goers — and where a young woman who is a severe diabetic has to make a life choice; a choice to risk her health to leave a legacy.
“It’s pretty timely at this point; a woman making a choice against all odds.
“There are some beautiful friendships and very resilient women. That’s why they’re called ‘steel magnolias.’ They’ve gone through things in their lives.”
Storied history
Theatre Americana was founded in 1935 and soon thereafter attracted about 300 members. Davies Hall was built for Theatre Americana, where they became the resident theater company for many years.
“It was quite the thing in its heyday,” Scarantino described. “Many of the members were from Hollywood and there were a lot of celebrities involved. It really thrived for many years under the old board, which aged out, of course.”
Among the celebrities were Buddy Ebsen, whose Civil War drama, “The Champagne General,” debuted at Theatre Americana in 1965.
“His play went on to make its debut on Broadway,” Scarantino said.
To fulfill its mission, Theatre Americana held playwrighting contests, which attracted contestants from around the United States. The winners saw Theatre Americana produce their original work.
“Some of them went on to off-Broadway or Broadway, too,” she explained. “There were hundreds of plays they produced during that time.”
After an original board member approached her about running the organization, Scarantino witnessed its resurrection.
“I had to do it. I hated for the legacy to go away,” she said. “When we took it over, we had to start from scratch to get a footprint back in the community and get it established as a theater company.
“It had been dormant for a while, and theater was evolving. The new board reviewed the bylaws and made some changes. In order to survive, Theatre Americana needed to change its strategy while staying true to its mission. Currently, we are an all-inclusive theater company that has a large repertoire consisting of musical theater, concerts and plays.
“We’ve become more competitive with what was going on around us. We were doing a variety of projects along with acting and writing workshops.”
Without a permanent home, Theatre Americana is hired by venues to perform throughout Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.
“We’ve received several grants,” Scarantino said. “We’ve built momentum and, finally, we were able to establish Theatre Americana back into the community — and we’re going strong.”
Scarantino admitted that theaters like hers struggle these days because there is so many entertainment options.
“We had to rethink our programs because it’s difficult to keep audiences engaged with so much going on around them,” she said.
“That is why we customize our programs depending upon the needs of our clients and audiences. The challenge of not having our own venue has actually turned into a great outreach program. Using public space for our rehearsals and shows helped integrate Theatre Americana more into the community — Theatre Americana is sustained by grants, donations and community organizations that hire the company to provide entertainment.”
“Steel Magnolias”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27; and 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
WHERE: Lineage Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Mountain Street, Pasadena
COST: Ticket start at $20; Aug. 28 is sold out
INFO: theatreamericana.com
