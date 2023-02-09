They’re not actually terrible, but they are willing to be.
Pasadena’s Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra (TACO) proposes it is better to play badly than to not play at all. It’s why once a month anyone who wants to play gathers to have fun with music without the pressure of performance, rehearsals or practice.
There are no auditions and no proficiency requirements. What is required is an ability to laugh at mistakes. As for the name, “terrible” is meant to be a joke. Their website says it conveys “inclusiveness of everyone; sometimes, we’re tragic; other times, we’re terrific!”
The Pasadena TACO was founded by Jazmine Rampas, who first learned of TACO when she lived in San Francisco and wanted to find an orchestra where her older sister could brush up her violin skills.
“I wanted to give her a violin and to encourage her to play,” Rampas said. “She hadn’t played in a while, and I wanted to know what orchestras were out there that maybe weren’t too advanced. I just Google searched, and I came across TACO.”
They played together in the San Francisco TACO in 2015 and she loved the concept. At the time, Rampas was working as an orchestra assistant for a nonprofit fulltime and still considered herself a serious musician. She introduced herself to the founder, director and conductor of the San Francisco TACO, Cathy Humphers Smith.
Smith founded the Bay Area TACO in 2011, inviting musicians to perform in her living room, creating a welcome shelter from the perfectionism, pressure and performance anxiety that often accompanies classical music environments.
Rampas introduced herself to Smith and volunteered to help. Four years later, she re-introduced herself and asked for permission to found a similar group in Los Angeles. At this point in her life, Rampas had left music to focus on tech and coding. She didn’t realize how hard that would be.
“I learned the hard way how much I miss music,” Rampas said. “I couldn’t even go to any type of music concert without wanting to cry. That was a big indicator that I missed music and I needed it back in my life.”
She tried playing in a community orchestra, but found it too difficult to do while working full time in tech. It was draining to work long hours, go to rehearsals and feel the pressure to practice at home by herself.
“It dawned on me that I didn’t miss practicing,” Rampas said. “I didn’t miss rehearsals. I didn’t miss the performances. I remembered myself as a middle schooler taking up violin for the first time. Middle school is such a weird time in your life. You’re a teenager and you feel so awkward. Orchestra was the only class where I felt like myself. That’s what I missed.”
For her, that’s what TACO was all about — having fun playing with friends.
She first started a TACO group in the Valley in 2019 and in 2022, moved it to Pasadena. They rehearse once a month at Throop Church in Pasadena. They’ve experienced rapid growth and are currently have around 60 members. Her goal is to further build the community for people like her who miss music and what it back in their life without the pressure of having to excel at their instrument.
The next two meetings are Feb. 12 and March 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Each month, Rampas emails the music for the next session to all the members three weeks before they gather. It gives people who want to practice the chance to do so and for everyone to get a peek at what they will be playing. Sometimes she’ll send out videos of the music so people can just listen to it and get a melody in their ear.
The conductor is Lori Musicant Kozubek, a conductor in LAUSD, and she introduces the music each session, giving members an idea of what to expect. The group then plays through the music.
“We play at a quote TACO tempo,” Rampas said. “Sometimes the music I send them is daunting because professional orchestras play it really fast. (Kozubek) will say we play at a TACO tempo. We play slower. Then we’ll play it faster, but we want to get it to a point where we can play as many notes as we can before we crash and burn.”
When Rampas chooses the music, she looks for a mix of classical pieces, modern music, pop songs and sometimes music to fit a particular theme. She tries to pick different types of pieces. For example, at the Valentine’s Day meeting, they’ll play “Close to You” by the Carpenters. She’ll have at least one pop song and some classical pieces.
She said she tries to balance the needs of the different sections, searching for things that will keep the string sections and the wind sections happy. She’s also always cognizant of experience levels.
“I have to be mindful that there are people who are very advanced in their instruments and there are people who are beginners, so how do we find that happy medium?” Rampas asked. “I want to have maybe an intro piece that is kind of like an appetizer and we usually start out with the easier ones to get the nerves out. Then I throw in something challenging for those who are a bit more advanced.”
Even with the advanced pieces, she tries to make sure it is still fun for the beginners. It is all about having fun and applauding people no matter how many notes they manage to get.
The group meets for three hours with a 15-to-20-minute break where they get to spend time socializing. At the end of the session, people can throw their music out because the next month will have an entirely different set of music that they can get excited about.
For those who want to extend the experience, they’ve been meeting at The Stand restaurant across the street from the Pasadena Playhouse after their monthly sessions.
“It’s a great place for us to mingle and they are hosting a fundraiser there,” Rampas said. “Every time we meet up there, if we mention our orchestra, The Stand will give 20 percent of the purchase proceeds to our group. We’ve been meeting there so everyone can raise a little money but also find ways to meet and make friends and get to know each other.”
Rampas said it is easy for people who pursue music as a career to forget that they enjoy it. TACO acts to turn that on its head.
“What’s so great about TACO is without having the performative element to it, it gives us permission to allow ourselves to go back to why we even play music and remind us what it was always about,” Rampas said.
Her hope for those who want to participate is that they’ll give themselves a lot of kindness and the group will do their best to make them feel welcomed. The environment is designed for people to be free to make mistakes and encounter no judgment. It’s partly why it becomes so important to have “terrible” in the name of the organization.
“It forces us to remember — don’t take yourself so seriously and just laugh at yourself,” Rampas said.
She said there are those who have taken up an instrument as an adult who never played music before. One of their members is a cellist who took up the cello as an adult and had never experienced playing with a group before. Rampas does recommend that anyone joining TACO have at least some experience or some lessons, but they’re not going to turn anyone away. Anyone is welcome, even if they just want to sit in and listen or to come and play just a song or two.
While TACO is not a performance group and Rampas shies away from saying they perform, they have played before an audience. Last October, they partnered with Sandra Tsing Loh, one of the members of the group, who has been hosting monthly ‘Dena Home Companions, a live variety show, at the Coffee Gallery Backstage.
For Halloween, orchestra members came in costume and played for the show. It was such a success that they plan to do it again for future shows.
“I don’t want to describe it incorrectly,” Rampas said. “I invited our musicians to see if they were interested in playing a quote performance. It’s a small venue and it’s really intimate. Sandra liked the idea of us playing for fun similar to TACO. It was very low pressure enough where we felt like it had the essence of TACO.”
Those who participated reported that they had a wonderful time. Roger Neill, a composer and conductor, took the stand to lead them for that event. He conducted them in what Rampos calls “a playthrough” aka a rehearsal.
“Rehearsal, performance, practice — these are words that I try to avoid in our TACO community,” Rampas said. She suggested that instead of a performance, what they did was a “musical display.”
For the most part, the audience was filled with the loved ones, partners and relatives of TACO members. They got to participate and sing along with the familiar songs. A few of the violinists even joined in an improv to play a 70s rock song. Neill passed out maracas so everyone else could play along.
“I felt like we were part of the audience but also part of the show,” Rampas said. “I don’t know how to describe it — it was such a unique experience. It fit so well with the TACO spirit of anything goes.”
Sometimes, she said, people get so excited about how good they are sounding or enjoy a piece so much that they want to keep playing it to see if they can get better and to maybe take it to an audience. It’s then that Rampas has to rein things in and remind people that doing so is outside the spirit of what they’re about. There are, she points out, many wonderful community orchestras where people can practice and rehearse.
For TACO, though, she is determined to stick with the philosophy of low-pressure playing and just laughing at their mistakes.
The Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra
WHERE: Throop Unitarian Universalist Church, 300 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena
WHEN: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Second Sundays of the month; dates subject to change
COST: $15 per session for participants; anyone can listen for free
INFO: tacola.org