Goldenvoice’s This Ain’t No Picnic Festival took over Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, celebrating artists from the genres of cutting-edge indie, hip-hop, dance, underground and everything in between. Across five stages, the festival featured performances from a star-studded lineup plus Despacio os Happiness, a 50,000-watt vinyl-only soundsystem designed by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s Stephen and David Dewaele (aka 2ManyDJs).
Digital Editions
Subscribe to get Pasadena Weekly Digital Edition, emails and newsletters delivered weekly in your email inbox.
For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website at https://pasadenaweekly.com/privacy-policy/
By clicking to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.