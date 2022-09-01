The Strokes

Goldenvoice’s This Ain’t No Picnic Festival took over Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, celebrating artists from the genres of cutting-edge indie, hip-hop, dance, underground and everything in between. Across five stages, the festival featured performances from a star-studded lineup plus Despacio os Happiness, a 50,000-watt vinyl-only soundsystem designed by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s Stephen and David Dewaele (aka 2ManyDJs).