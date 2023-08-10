Heading into National Water Quality Month in August, Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) revealed the winners of the 2023 “Water is Life” art contest. Every year, PWP, in partnership with the Metropolitan Water District, issues a call for K-12 student artwork that explores the importance of water and conservation.
“As a community-owned utility, PWP takes pride in empowering local youth about water conservation and sustainability through educational programs like the ‘Water is Life’ art contest,” said PWP General Manager Sidney Jackson. “We thank Pasadena’s talented student artists for their great entries, which help support PWP’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”
Over 20 students from within PWP’s service territory submitted hand-drawn and painted art pieces, with messaging encouraging the community to conserve and use water wisely. The six student winners were chosen from Hamilton Elementary School, Madison Elementary School, Sierra Madre Middle School, CIS Academy, Westridge School and La Salle College Preparatory School.
“It’s important to inform kids as early as they’re able to understand where their water comes from, where their power comes from and how important it is, especially living in Southern California, basically in a desert, to save water in this environment,” said PWP Public Information Specialist Janine Hou.
Among the winners, ninth grader Olivia Hur secured first place with her piece, depicting a faucet flowing from a branch with recycling imagery and slogans: “Conserve now” and “Let’s save water together.” Sixth grader Nathan Luhur nabbed third place for his cartoon rendering of a fisherman fishing for trash and cleaning up the ocean, emphasizing the need to keep water clean and pollutant-free.
Second grader Avery Yuen received second place with her circle of life-inspired artwork, depicting scenes of various animals connected by water with a rendering of Yuen’s hands in the middle containing a small pool of water. “Everything needs to water,” Yuen explained about her piece, which she completed over the course of two weekends. After finding a flyer about the contest, Yuen’s mother, Vivian, encouraged her to enter the contest since “Avery likes to draw little animals and cute things,” Vivian said.
Hou revealed many of her colleagues were surprised to learn how young Yuen was when presented with the second grader’s complex artwork. “They thought (her piece) was very eye-catching before they even learned Yuen’s age and grade,” Hou said.
Other finalists included kindergartener Elena Montano, whose piece reminded viewers to save rainwater; seventh grader Tiffany Swarovski, who depicted Earth as a container for water and life; and 10th grader Audrey Montano, whose watercolor artwork conveyed the significance of using reusable water bottles.
PWP staff selected the winners through an online voting session. PWP Public Information Specialist Janine Hou shortlisted the top entries and had PWP staff rank their favorites based on creativity, visual appeal and how the artist conveyed the theme, considering the artists’ ages.
“We get quite a variety of different kinds of art, artistic talent, colors and interpretation of the theme,” said Jennifer Guess, PWP’s customer relations program manager.
All six winning artworks were forwarded to MWD, which holds its own contest, inviting entries from 26 member agencies across Southern California. Winners will be included in the MWD annual calendar and showcased at the MWD’s annual ceremony at the end of the year.
The competition is a hopeful steppingstone for kids to learn about the importance of water in their communities and foster a sense of responsibility toward water conservation from an early age.
“It’s important to have these kinds of contests that are fun but also have a purpose in informing and engaging kids. The contest helps them learn more about their utility, where their resources come from and the fact that water is a finite resource,” Hou said. “Water-wise habits that they learn when they’re young builds the foundation for the kind of water-wise adults that they’ll be and then pass that on to their kids.”