Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — collectively known as Wet Leg — have performed on U.S. television multiple times, been crowned No. 2 in BBC’s Sound of 2022, and garnered 40 million global streams, and 9 million YouTube views.
The Isle of Wight duo seem uncomfortable when approached about the hype and success of their debut self-titled album.
“I don’t really know,” Teasdale said with a shy giggle about the hype. “We only think about it when we’ve been doing interviews and we’re asked about it. I’m a little bit stumped of what to say.
“But it is really nice when weird, good things happen. I’ll look at Hester and just laugh. She’ll laugh back at me. It’s really nice that the album has been well received.”
Still, that’s a Catch-22 to Teasdale.
“It’s funny that with some of the ‘successes’ — what does that even mean?” she said.
“When the album went to No. 1, that should feel really good. But now someone’s saying the (expletive) that we’re doing is worth something?”
That’s when they feel pressured but the duo were quick to dismiss that as unhealthy.
“We swiftly acknowledge that this is not good for us,” she said. “Let’s get on with having fun. That’s why we are doing this.”
Earlier this year, the duo completed an extensive round of North American touring, including SXSW showcases and an Academy Awards preparty for YSL.
Now they’re coming to Pasadena to play This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 28. The festival opens on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The band will perform songs off “Wet Leg,” which was produced, in part, by Dan Curry of Speedy Underground. Chambers said Curry served as a mentor.
“For us, never having made an album before, having someone who has made one is really cool because they know it’s possible for us—who thinks everything’s a bit overwhelming—and it gives me an opportunity to make an album that’s great. I think Dan brought a lot of belief to us and enthusiasm.
“He has his own unique way of creating music and he thinks out of the box. He’s just so passionate about music in general and no matter what you’re doing, it’s going to sound good.”
This Ain’t No Picnic
WHEN: Noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28
WHERE: Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $159
INFO: thisaintnopicnic.com
