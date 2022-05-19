Pasadena Chorale will partner with Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Yale Glee Club for a benefit concert to raise funds for Urban Voices Project, a Skid Row-based music community engagement nonprofit and performance choir composed of currently and formerly unhoused artists of Los Angeles.
“Together in Song: A Gathering of Choral Music” is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena.
Tickets are free and can be reserved at pasadenachorale.org, but a donation made to Urban Voices Project is strongly encouraged.
“Urban Voices Project does such important work by brilliantly connecting singing with community and wellness,” said Jeffrey Bernstein, Pasadena Chorale artistic director.
“We are deeply impressed by Urban Voices and the example they give of what the arts can offer, and we’re proud and happy to support their work. On a personal note, I was an assistant conductor of the Yale Glee Club some 30 years ago, and it’s exciting to share the stage with them again.”
The three choral ensembles — the Pasadena Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Yale Glee Club — will perform uplifting and inspiring choral selections that represent unity and inclusion.
The concert is the only LA appearance by the Yale Glee Club on their California tour.
Urban Voices Project brings the healing power of music directly to individuals marginalized by homelessness, mental health issues and unemployment in the greater Los Angeles area.
Funds raised from this benefit concert will help Urban Voices Project orchestrate a comprehensive hybrid return to in-person programming; fortify its organizational capacity to achieve organizational growth and stability; and continue to strengthen its efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion across the organization.
Founded by Bernstein in 2009, the Pasadena Chorale is an auditioned community chorus presenting affordable choral concerts and educational programs to the greater Pasadena community.
During its dozen years of service to the community, the chorale has presented more than 100 performances and enjoyed collaborations with the Pasadena Playhouse, MUSE/IQUE, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the Gamble House.
In 2017, the Pasadena Chorale was awarded second place in the American Prize in Choral Performance.
The chorale also offers a robust education program at no cost to participating students. Each year, through its unique Listening to the Future project, the chorale pairs local high school composers with a professional composer mentor for a year of study.
At the end of the year the chorale presents a concert of the music composed by these students.
Together in Song: A Gathering of Choral Music
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25
WHERE: First United Methodist Church,
500 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena
COST: Free; reserve a spot at pasadenachorale.org.
Donations to Urban Voices Project are strongly encouraged.
INFO: pasadenachorale.org, urbanvoicesproject.org
