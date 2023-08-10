Blue is a flavor.
Leah Ferrazzani, the owner and operator of Semolina — the artisanal pasta operation on Lincoln Avenue — is quick to recall it as her favorite flavor of Italian ice as a child growing up on the East Coast.
“I’m a Long Island kid,” Ferrazzani said. “I grew up in New York. Italian ices and fireflies are basically summertime in my brain. My favorite flavor growing up was ‘blue,’ which I think is ‘blue raspberry,’ but we just called it ‘blue.’”
Italian ice happens to be Ferrazzani’s most recent culinary obsession. It’s the latest addition to her front-of-house offerings that now also include a menu of made-to-order Italian sandwich preps as well.
The snug lobby with a side window view of Semolina’s fresh pasta lab has previously served as an ancillary market of imported Italian delicacies. Over the past year or so, the space has further transformed to accommodate a modest deli counter with a small freezer case housing cherry, lemon, chocolate and, of course, blue Italian ice.
“On Long Island, you could get (Italian ice) everywhere,” she said. “They were at every Italian deli, at your favorite pizzeria. From the ice cream man, you could get the Marino’s Italian ices with the wooden stick. They were so refreshing and so different than anything else you could really get.”
Despite its name, Italian ice is a regional American invention. A former food writer, Ferrazzani speculated on the provenance of her favorite frozen confection.
“I don’t even know if there’s actually an analogue from Italy. It’s like sorbetto and granita had a baby. Granita is an ‘ice.’ It’s grated, but it’s a much coarser texture than Italian ice is,” she said.
“Or as someone from Philly might call ‘water ice.’ It’s a very distinctive tri-state area, Philly kind of thing and maybe a little Chicago. But once you leave those Italian American communities, they disappear into the ether. There are a couple of brands that sell them in the freezer section, but they just don’t quite taste the same.”
Semolina was already established as a fresh, dried pasta purveyor by the time Ferrazzani rediscovered Italian ice and the artisanal maker from whom her ices are sourced.
She recalled the first encounter.
“So a few years ago — I can’t remember exactly when, I have the COVID blur — I saw that an Italian ice place had opened in Thousand Oaks called Leone’s Italian Ices, actually the ‘Italian Ice King of California,’ which I think is a little joke on the ‘Italian Ice King of Corona’ Corona, Queens. Gregory Leone,” she said.
“His family has been making ices out in Brooklyn since the ’20s. So, he’s out here and just decided it was time to bring ices out to California. So I went with my kids and it was like I was at a block party with my neighbors and there were fireflies dancing in my head, and I said to him, ‘I want to sell these at my store.’”
Semolina’s offering of Leone’s ices just launched on July 5, after a prolonged process of permitting that included the accommodation of the sandwich service counter. Why would Ferrazzani, the pasta artisan, not attempt the ices herself?
“I don’t even fathom understanding the ins and outs of starting an Italian ice business. He makes ones that are phenomenal,” she said.
“They are as good or better than what I remember as a kid.”
She also noted the ices are completely nondairy and suitable for vegan palates.
That said, the colorful ices seem a tease to draw attention to Ferrazzani’s small menu of impressive hand-crafted sandwiches, a project that has been in development at Semolina even longer than the Italian ice idea.
“The sandwiches are not like old-school Italian deli sandwiches,” she said.
“They are not stacked so high you can’t wrap your mouth around them. We really focus on the highest-quality meats and cheeses and spreads.”
The inspiration for the sandwiches came on a research trip to Oregon.
“I met with Elias Cairo at Olympia Provisions to talk mostly about being a producer, and I had his mortadella, and I became obsessed with his mortadella,” she said.
“That was the first sandwich I started imagining.”
Mortadella? A sophisticated precursor to bologna, Ferrazzani elaborated.
“It’s a traditional Italian forcemeat,” she said.
“It’s velvety and spiced and porky and yummy and usually has big hand-cut pieces of fat in it. A lot of versions from Italy — including the one from Olympia — have pistachios.”
Ferrazzani worked with the initial sandwich composition with Sam Schiffer, her former lead pasta maker, and landed on a pistachio aillade — a French nut spread — from chef Suzanne Goin. “And then stracciatella (cheese), which is the creamy inside of burrata. That was the first one that fully formed out of some conversations and then it was off to the races from there,” she recounted.
“The last two sandwiches are a salami calabrese, which uses Fra’ Mani’s salami from Paul Bertolli, who used to work long ago at Chez Panisse. … Calabrese with a Calabrian chili butter, and arugula and robiola, which is a triple creme Italian cheese that’s got a little bit of funk. It’s got goat and sheep’s milk, in addition to the cow’s milk.
“The last sandwich is the newest. That’s a Ceci sandwich and it has a really simple, garlic chickpea spread on it and then pickled fennel and Castelvetrano olives, oregano and pepperoncini. That one is sweet and tangy and fennelly and crunchy and salty and vegetarian.”
It uses pecorino cheese but can be ordered without for vegans.
“When it comes to a vegetarian or vegan sandwich, I want it to be interesting and stand up on its own so that even if you’re a meat eater, it’s craveable. There are amazing vegetarian sandwiches in this city, but a lot of them are similar,” Ferrazzani posited.
The five sandwiches are served on fresh baguettes from Bub & Grandma’s in Glassell Park and are all priced at $15. The four flavors of Italian ice are served in generous paper cups at $6. Behind the deli counter and the freezer case, Ferrazzani is assisted by Deanna Maher.
Ferrazzani opened Semolina in 2014, after several years of experimenting at her home kitchen in Mount Washington, with methods of drying fresh pasta for retail sale. She manufactures and distributes a variety of fresh and dried pastas and the success of the pastas has allowed her to expand the scope of her interests and offerings.
“The pasta business is going full bore,” she said. “Currently, we’re in about 200 stores across the country and we make pasta for 12 to 15 restaurants, both fresh and dried.”
Her wholesale restaurant clients form an impressive local list.
“We sometimes make pasta for (Chris Bianco’s) Pizzeria Bianco. Locally we make pasta for Perle, Marina, Henry Parsons Project, Yang’s Kitchen, Matt Molina at Hippo, Wife and the Som in Glassell Park, and a number of places on the Westside,” Ferrazzani noted.
Her pastas are also available for sale via the new online iteration of the original Altadena Farmers Market (afm-subscription.com).
“We did it out of community spirit. It was a way to help the other vendors,” Ferrazzani added.
She assessed the evolution of her pasta operation and market shop, as she approached the freezer case.
“I want it to be the marriage of the Italian deli of my childhood with the California girl that I’ve become. We’re getting there,” Ferrazzani mused, while dropping a scoop of Italian ice into a paper cup.
Semolina Artisanal Pasta
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; noon to 7 p.m.
Wednesday to Sunday
1976-1978 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena
626-714-7005