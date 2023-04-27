Old Pasadena is well represented in the 15th anniversary spring edition of Dine LA Restaurant Week, with 15 eateries enabling guests to try English dishes, rare cheese and myriad other meals.
Spring Dine LA — which includes participants like Lucky Baldwins Pub and Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery — is from Friday, April 28, to Friday, May 12.
“Since the inception of Dine LA 15 years ago, it has been remarkable to witness the culinary scene evolve in Los Angeles, recently hallmarked by the latest Michelin and Bib Gourmand starred and recommended restaurant nominations, 26 of which are participating in Dine LA this year,” said Stacey Sun, executive director of Dine LA.
“We launched this program to support Los Angeles’ diverse and multicultural culinary landscape, and it continues to make a positive economic impact for the local restaurant industry and city at large.”
Produced by Los Angeles Tourism, Dine LA offers a unique way for Angelenos and visitors to experience the best of the city’s dining at flexible price points starting at $15 for lunch or dinner.
Los Angeles is home to over 200 Michelin Guide-recognized eateries, elevating LA neighborhoods like the Arts District, Culver City and Little Tokyo. To date, Spring Dine LA participants canvas 55 neighborhoods, 34 global cuisines and 33 Michelin-recognized restaurants. The 15th anniversary year will also include a second 15-day event, taking place in the fall.
In honor of the 15th anniversary, Dine LA will offer a giveaway for U.S. residents. Diners participating in Dine LA’s spring and fall programs will have the opportunity to earn a $1,500 American Express gift card on dinela.com.
Lucky Baldwins Pub
17 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena
626-795-0652
A British watering hole, Lucky Baldwins Pub is participating for the first time in Dine LA Restaurant Week.
For $55, it is offering, for appetizers, Buffalo cauliflower or bisque de tomate; entrées, chicken curry, cottage pie or Italian-style or Swedish meatballs; and caprese or heirloom salads. For dessert is crème brûlée and berries, or tiramisu.
The Dine LA menu reflects changes Lucky Baldwins Pub is making to its daily offerings. Afeez said Lucky Baldwins hasn’t changed its menu since it opened, so it was time for a refresh. Lucky Baldwins will keep traditional entrees like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and cottage pie.
“We’re dramatically changing the menu,” said Princeton Afeez, director of operations for the 27-year-old Lucky Baldwins Pub.
“We’re keeping some of the old favorites, but we’re adding new items like Swedish meatballs and authentic Italian meatballs. We wanted to add more European dishes to our menu. Meatballs are very popular. A lot of places don’t really do both. We want to get away from the basic bar food.”
It is using the Old Town location to test the new dishes, as it also owns Trappiste Pub and Delirium Café.
“I’m just trying to get back to where Lucky Baldwins was before all the competition came into Old Town,” he said. “I want to offer things that nobody else has and create unique experiences for our regulars and new guests coming through the doors.”
Soon, it is bringing in a Sunday roast buffet.
“We are a British bar, and there are a lot of classic British things that are a big part of the culture that we’re trying to bring in,” he said. “There are a lot of British people in San Gabriel Valley. We want to offer them a piece of home.”
As for the bar side, it is looking to introduce karaoke, trivia and game nights, acoustic performers, and a party bus tour of its three locations.
Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery
40 W. Green Street, Pasadena
626-389-3839
Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery is a veteran of Dine LA Restaurant Week.
It’s going to return to what it offered last year: a focus on its cheese shop.
“Everybody has the same thing: first course, second course, dessert, sandwich, chips and a drink,” said Vanessa Tilaka Kalb, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Thomas.
“We wanted to be different and highlight the cheese shop.”
Agnes’ Dine LA lunch menu features, for $45, a choice of house red or house white wine or spirit-free spritz; mongers’ choice of three cheeses, served with crackers, jam, dried fruits, grapes and corn nuts; and, for dessert, a chocolate chip, snickerdoodle or peanut butter cookie.
“It got good traction last year,” she said. “We said, ‘Let’s up the ante and feature a cheese that you can only get on the plate. It won’t be in the case.’”
That cheese is King’s Ransom, by Chris Roelli from Roelli Cheese Haus; the affineur is Caroline Hess of C. Hess Cheese.
“I love Dine LA Restaurant week,” she said.
“It allows people to try something they may not have tried, or unsure about, or they know they can get a good deal. It’s just a complete meal, which is what we like to do. It’s French style and a little light snack. Maybe they’re coming by themselves, meeting somebody or catching up. It’s not a whole commitment of sitting there through a whole dinner.”