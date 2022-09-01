Jason Tsai has always enjoyed the brunch culture in California. In fact, the slogan for his family-owned brunch restaurant, Popping Yolk Cafe, is “let there be brunch.”
“I used to go to different brunch spots on the weekend,” Tsai said. “That’s how I feel about California: Everyone brings in their own culture of food to this community.”
Tsai moved to Southern California from Taiwan about 16 years ago. After opening his coffee shop Fika Fika in Arcadia in 2019, he soon opened his first Popping Yolk Cafe in Alhambra. The Hacienda Heights location was opened in 2020, followed by Pasadena this past March. About 80 employees work between the three locations.
“I tell my employees our message is good food, good mood,” Tsai said. “The Pasadena community has a huge brunch demand, and (all locations) have been very popular since we opened.”
While the Alhambra location has a trendy, modern environment, Tsai wanted to make the Pasadena location his concept restaurant with an old school yet modern California vibe.
“Yellow is the signature color, and we used wallpaper, hand-drawn flowers by my partner, Avis Tao, and a pastel green on the plaster,” Tsai said. “The furniture is also custom-made. The place just has a very fresh, relaxing and young vibe.”
Popping Yolk uses all fresh ingredients from local markets, while the strawberries and oranges come directly from the farm.
“It’s not just traditional American cuisine; we infuse different and trendy ideas into our restaurants,” Tsai said.
The menu has a variety of brunch dishes, including unique egg Benedicts ($16-$19) such as the BBQ pulled pork Benedict with a poached egg, BBQ pulled pork, English muffin, spring mix, butter and hollandaise sauce; the fish fillet Benedict with a poached egg, deep-fried fish fillet, coleslaw, tartar sauce, butter, English muffin and hollandaise sauce; the Nashville hot chicken Benedict with a poached egg, Nashville hot chicken, coleslaw, English muffin, butter, pickled cucumber, honey spicy mayo sauce and hollandaise sauce; and the teriyaki chicken Benedict with a poached egg, teriyaki chicken, spinach, butter and hollandaise sauce.
“The egg benedict is a signature brunch item,” Tsai said. “Nashville hot chicken is a trend, and the breakfast has more than 10 different ingredients in the flavor.”
Omelettes ($15-$19) are also served, including the BBQ pulled pork omelette with BBQ pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mushroom, spinach and toast; the California omelette with cherry tomato, avocado, pesto, spinach, mushroom and toast; and the kimchi Spam omelette with Spam, kimchi, Korean chili mayo, mixed cheese and toast.
“The California Omelette is the most healthy and most common one,” Tsai said. “The kimchi omelette is also good because it has a variety of Korean flavors.”
The crunchy French toast ($8 for a half, $15 for a full) is another popular item, with the house version having deep-fried toast, mixed berries, maple syrup and condensed milk and the toffee banana version having deep-fried toast, toffee banana, maple syrup and toffee sauce.
“It’s a French toast that is very crunchy on the outside and very soft on the inside,” Tsai said.
Other items include the classic breakfast ($17) with bacon, sausage, cherry tomato, garden springs, country fried potatoes, toast and a choice of a scrambled or sunny side up egg; crepes and waffles ($11-$15) with the crunchy honeycomb crepe having fresh strawberry, cereal, crunchy honeycomb, whipped cream and caramel sauce; From the Charbroiler burger sandwiches ($15-$19) with the Popping Yolk Burger having Angus beef, egg, grilled mushroom, cheddar and honey mustard sauce; and salad and snacks ($4-$9) consisting of the garden spring mix, arugula, and seasoned sweet potato or Cajun fries.
“The Popping Yolk Burger is popular because our patties are juicy, homemade and has a sunny side egg,” Tsai said. “Our potatoes are also from scratch, and they are more fluffy because it’s fresh.”
A variety of beverages ($4-$14), including coffee, tea, fresh juice, cocktails, beer and wine are also served.
“Our orange juice is very fresh, and the bottomless mimosas do very well,” Tsai said. “The coffee is custom made and is a product of Fika Fika, where I roast my own beans.”
In the future, Tsai plans to open more Popping Yolk Cafe locations across California and franchise the business.
“We want to grow everywhere,” Tsai said. “Popping Yolk has potential, and we want to share the brand and food in different communities.”
Popping Yolk Cafe
WHERE: 88 W. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 102, Pasadena
HOURS: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
INFO: poppingyolk.com