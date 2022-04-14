Through his work, artist Adam Schwerner often finds a way to connect the natural world and art. His newest installation, “Your (Un)Natural Garden,” offers a new way to experience art at the Descanso Gardens.
It will be on display throughout the landscape and in the Sturt Haaga Gallery and Boddy House from Saturday, April 16, to Sunday, Jan. 8.
In the exhibition, Schwerner explores philosophical, personal, societal and psychological topics, including how should art be consumed and experienced.
“One of the things that I think Descanso wants is to cause people to wonder and ask questions, and I think what we are doing will make that happen,” Schwerner said.
The artist — who hails from New York and lives in SoCal — developed the idea for the show three years ago. Originally slated to open in 2020, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The artist worked closely with the Descanso team as well as his good friend, Luis Gomez, who helped him build items for the exhibition in his garage studio.
Sketches from the Descanso team have been used in the marketing material. Schwerner said it’s important to work collaboratively with a team, especially on installations.
“I thrive when I’m working with people, as opposed to on my own. … I much prefer working with and getting contributions from others,” Schwerner said.
The nine large-scale multimedia installations were designed to be interactive and accessible to different audiences and to spark discussion.
“What was important to me was when people enter into the space, it’s not just about looking at something. It’s about touching something, hearing something, smelling something, experiencing something,” Schwerner said.
Within the garden’s landscape are brightly colored Snakeaways, treelike structures that lead a path to the indoor exhibition spaces.
“They live in the landscape, but they are certainly very alien from it and in contrast to the landscape,” Schwerner said.
“It’s posing a question of what belongs in a landscape, what’s natural in a landscape, what’s unnatural in a landscape. We have used some things that are natural. We’ve made them different colors, so they are no longer natural, to some degree.”
Visitors can add their personal touches to the Snakeways by tying wires to them.
In an area called “All the Bells,” visitors will walk into a room filled with red light, silver walls and red ropes with brass bells hanging from the ceiling. The sounds from the bells will be projected into the gardens.
This room has special meaning to Schwerner. He grew up to the sounds of chanting and bells with his Buddhist father, a poet and performance artist.
The silver walls represent his mother, who painted the walls of their living room silver when she used the space as her art studio. A painter, sculptor, tap dancer, performance artist, playwright and singer, she fostered his love of the arts.
With this bell-filled space, Schwerner explores the relationship between his parents with each other and with him following a divorce.
“When I was a preteen, teen and then afterward, they didn’t like each other at all,” Schwerner said.
“And after a divorce, they just didn’t want to be in the same room for my entire life. Here to some degree, I’m having them in the same room because there are things that I have in the room that represent each of them. So, it’s forcing them to be together and get along.”
“The Boa Room” — which is filled with 500 feature boas hanging from the ceiling — also honors his mother, who loved boas.
“When she was having a lot of fun, she’d bring out a feather boa, have it around her neck and sing, dance and play. So, for me, the boas have that kind of connection,” Schwerner said.
Another space called “The Uncomfy Room” will immerse guests in pink light. Before entering this room, visitors will hear a dissonance of sounds.
“I’m also interested in people going into or experiencing things that they are uncomfortable about experiencing and then finding a way to enjoy it. We all in our lives have challenges that we need to move into,” Schwerner said.
“Zeppelin Mass” greets guests, who are encouraged to make noise with their feet on the gravel and to move between hanging tapestries. The hanging structures form a central image of a blimp in flight that is about to crash, an allegory for larger climate issues impacting society.
In “Manor Library,” the artist tried to counteract the space’s somber quality with whimsical, cylindrical wormlike sculptures.
An area called “Agora” will have sculptural chairs and a meeting table, where visitors can gather to socialize.
The furniture in this space pays homage to some of Schwerner’s favorite artists, including Robert Rauschenberg, Cy Twombly, Yves Tanguy, Alberto Giacometti, Louise Bourgeois and Phyllida Barlow.
Schwerner said with the political divisions and social isolation during COVID-19, it is important to have a space like this.
“It became about being together again and being able to have conversations again because we haven’t been able to do that for so long. … The experience of living through the last three years made me want that space to be more inviting, fun and about being together,” Schwerner said.
The space can be reserved for meetings of 12 to 13 people.
Inside of the “Metamuseum” area, visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibition and see sketches, drawings and notes related to it.
Horticulture lover
Schwerner has worked in the horticulture field for over 30 years for public and private institutions, including the Disneyland Resort.
Throughout his career, he combined art and landscape with Artscape installations in places such as Chicago and Atlanta.
He has also had a longtime interest in botanical gardens. He worked for a decade at the New York Botanical Garden and is a longtime member of the American Public Gardens Association.
Early on in his career as an artist, he used found materials from nature such as branches and rocks. For his exhibition “The Curious Garden,” he painted trees in vibrant colors.
His newest exhibition, “Your (Un)Natural Garden,” was mainly created with recycled materials from Tierra Verde Industries in Irvine.
“They take garbage in from house demolitions, from landscape operations and from furniture makers,” Schwerner said.
“When people empty out their houses, garages or storage spaces, it comes to this place, dishes, refrigerators, bikes, couches, chairs, wood waste.”
Schwerner used items such as scrap wood, electrical wire, computer parts, kitchenware, dishes, ladders, tables and chairs.
Working with recycled bicycles for the first time, Schwerner disassembled them, and used the seats, wheels, tubes and wheel frames in several of the installations.
His fascination with dumps started with his parents, who he would accompany to a dump in East Hampton as a child.
“I think it’s really fun to not have to buy something. You can just use what other people have tossed out,” Schwerner said.
For his newest exhibit, he looked for items that had histories and were in colors that had connections to people, places and moments in his life.
“What I really like about materials that have a history is that you can almost see it in that object. You can almost feel it. You can almost see that it has had a story. Having that story makes the work that I’m producing deeper and more interesting,” Schwerner said.
Adam Schwerner’s “Your (Un)Natural Garden”
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays. Saturday, April 16, to Sunday, January 8
WHERE: Sturt Haaga Gallery and the Boddy House, Descanso Gardens,
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
TICKETS: $15 for adults, $11 for seniors 65 and older and students,
$5 for children 5 to 12, free for children 4 and under
INFO: 818-949-4200, descansogardens.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.