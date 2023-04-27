Dr. Steven Siegel will speak at the USC Trojan Affiliates Year-End Celebration Thursday, May 2, at Pinocchio Restaurant, 1449 N. Lake Avenue, Pasadena.
From 6 to 9 p.m., Siegel will speak, the group will have dinner and the 2023-24 board will be installed.
Siegel is the professor and chair of the department of psychiatry and the behavioral sciences at the Keck School of Medicine, and chief mental health and wellness officer for Keck Medicine of USC.
He will discuss “Aging Well: Living Positively for Sustained Mental Health.”
Siegel came to USC after 20 years at the University of Pennsylvania, where he had roles in research, teaching and clinical care.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts in neuroscience at Colgate University in 1986, and his M.D. and Ph.D. in neurobiology at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in 1996.
He later completed a MacArthur Foundation Training Fellowship before completing his residency in psychiatry and a fellowship in neuropsychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania.
Siegel has made contributions to understanding the neurobiology of schizophrenia, autism and drug dependence. His laboratory uses animal models to evaluate EEG, combined with behavioral and molecular studies. Additionally, he invented, patented and licensed a new method of treatment for schizophrenia using biodegradable implants, which successfully completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and has been submitted as an NDA to the FDA for consideration.
Siegel is also a physician-scientist specializing in the treatment of psychosis. In his current role at USC, Siegel oversees operations for a department comprised of 200 faculty members, 50 staff members and 100 residents, fellows and trainees, more than tripling the size of the department in the five years since he arrived.
His department provides a broad range of mental health services to children and adults at LAC+USC Medical Center including emergency, inpatient and outpatient services.
Additionally, he has expanded and improved the quality of mental health services at Keck Medicine and USC Care, with an emphasis on consultation liaison and specialty services. During his first year at USC, he designed and oversaw the incorporation of student mental health services into Keck Medicine of USC. He continues to lead and guide the evolution of student mental health services at USC, both within student health, and in the new Keck Medicine student outpatient practice that launched in late 2019.
He was named the inaugural chief mental health and wellness officer for Keck Medicine of USC in 2021, with responsibility and oversight of mental health services across the Keck enterprise as well as leadership of wellness program as part of Keck Medicine’s nationally acclaimed Care for the Caregiver program. He is married to active Trojan Affiliates member Ayuko.
The members of USC Trojan Affiliates invite all interested women to attend this event, which will also include a discussion of activities for Trojan Affiliates for 2022-2023.
USC Trojan Affiliates, a women’s organization located in the San Gabriel Valley, supports the University of Southern California and welcomes all interested women to attend its meetings and events. All women parents, alumna and friends of USC are encouraged to attend.
Meetings are usually held the first Thursday evening in October, November, February, March and May. The first meeting of the 2023-24 year is Thursday, Oct. 5.
Ann Proctor, of San Gabriel, will once again take the helm as president and will be installed at the meeting. The board includes members living throughout the San Gabriel Valley.
Those interested in speaking at a USC Trojan Affiliates meeting should contact Jacqueline Goodman at jtgoodman@aol.com.
For additional information, registration, and to find out the cost of dinner, contact the Trojan Affiliates reservations chair sisarah@verizon.net or 626-303-7284 by Sunday, April 30.