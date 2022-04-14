“America’s Got Talent” executive producers Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff find it difficult to choose highlights during their tenure with the NBC reality show.
But one name keeps coming up: Grace VanderWaal.
“I’ve been doing this for 17 years,” Raff said. “The first time we saw Grace VanderWaal, she left the audition room and that was a goosebump moment.”
The Pasadena Civic Auditorium will once again provide the backdrop for “America’s Got Talent,” as the show is taping the auditions for its 17th season through Saturday, April 23. Returning celebrity judges are Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Pasadena,” said Michael Ross, chief executive officer of the Pasadena Center Operating Company.
“‘America’s Got Talent’ not only brings attention to Pasadena from the show’s millions of fans globally, but their presence is welcomed by our local hotels, restaurants and businesses.”
Like years’ past, “America’s Got Talent” is a celebration of creativity and talent, featuring an array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians and ventriloquists, all vying to win America’s vote. The series was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.
“We always aim for each season to be more surprising, more entertaining and more shocking than the season before,” Donnelly said.
“Hopefully when you tune in, you’ll see all the things you love about ‘AGT.’”
Raff said “thousands” of acts audition each season. Raff and Donnelly, who executive produce with Cowell, are just trying to find interesting entertainers to put in front of the judges panel. He said he and Donnelly are surprised by the talent.”
“We have high hopes,” he said. “It’s always a surprise for us. People come on stage, and some do amazing and some do fail. Some are, in fact, amazing.
“We’re producers, and we’re quite good. The judges are going to see hundreds of people. We have to select who they’re going to see. We can’t predict the future. We put as many acts as we can in front of the judges. We see thousands. They see hundreds. One of these could have a lifelong impact.”
Donnelly echoed that sentiment.
“Grace walked into an audition room, and we had never heard of her before,” she said. “She did a song, ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’ (by Elle King). She has this raspy quality for a very little girl.
“Then she had her own song, ‘I Don’t Know My Name.’ I thought, ‘Oh, my God. This is a rare talent.’ When she came on stage, we were invested in whether she does well. We feel a connection with people.”
However, Donnelly and Raff wish all the contestants well. The judges are just as invested as them when they connect with the performers. The key to the success of “AGT” is the panel.
“Jason and I were talking yesterday about this very thing,” Raff said.
“We are so lucky to have this particular group of judges. They’re so easy, so fun, and they absolutely love the show. The key thing is they’re really invested in the contestants; Terry as well. It doesn’t seem like work. When each season starts, it’s like going back to school or having fun with our friends we haven’t been with in a while.”
Cowell, she added, calls the audience the fifth judge. They’re encouraged to laugh, cheer and boo the judges.
“Seeing it live is a whole different experience than seeing it on TV,” she said. “They’re having fun, and although it’s a really big audience, there’s something intimate about it as well. The audience gets a kick out of seeing the judges and the acts. It’s a very good vibe in there.”
