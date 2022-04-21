At the foothills of the looming San Gabriel Mountains lies the eclectic community of Altadena, home to palm-laden streets and dotted with historic homes.
After a two-year hiatus, the Altadena Guild of Huntington Memorial Hospital’s Home & Garden Tour will return Sunday, May 1, for the 69th time with hopes to fulfill its $100,000 commitment to Huntington Hospital’s new cardiac care center by giving guests a tour of the community’s architectural marvels.
“Normally our home tours draw a thousand or more people,” guild member Elaine Bauer says. “We’re completely convinced that we will reach that, if not many more, and we are hoping to do that because the programs that we support are so valuable to the community around us and far-reaching, too, with HMRI and all of the discoveries that they’ve made over the years that have helped people.”
The Altadena Guild was founded in 1951 to support the work of Huntington Memorial Hospital and has since raised several million dollars to benefit the hospital and Huntington Medical Research Institutes.
The guild has also underwritten hospital employee scholarships and supported the Constance G. Zahorik Appearance Center to benefit cancer patients.
To help support its mission, the home and garden tour invites guests to an idyllic stretch of Mendocino Lane to explore four homes and gardens in the neighborhood.
“It’s an iconic street that gives you a peaceful feeling to walk along,” Bauer says. “We have four beautiful homes and gardens on tour. Each home is stunning in and of itself, and they’re all completely different styles, so it’s going to be a wonderful tour for guests to investigate these different designs.”
The tour will feature a house designed by architect Richard Bates known to Bauer as the “palm tree house,” home to a subtropical botanic garden with 140 species of palm.
Another home is an Italianate villa with a garden space that features a pool and Venetian bronze fountain alongside the rear courtyard.
The tour will also pass a single-story modern home and garden, complete with a guest house ADU, and the fourth home, which is a classic, Spanish-style two-story house.
“As you walk along, you are greeted by soldiers of palm trees lining the street, and as you walk Northeast, you’re looking at the mountains,” Bauer says. “It’s just beautiful. It’s an open area, and the street will be full of community tables, people wandering and lots of music, too.”
In addition to the home and garden tour, there will be numerous vendors and community tables showcasing local businesses and sponsors from in and around Altadena, designated areas where both Porsche and Cal-Rods will have their cars on display, food, and entertainment including live music and tango dance performances.
Guests will also receive a program with detailed write-ups for each home along with maps and advertising for the businesses and entities supporting the guild and its work, particularly toward Huntington Hospital and HMRI.
“Huntington Hospital has invested a great deal of money into the health and welfare of the community surrounding us, and that’s why we’ve decided to give that hundred-thousand-dollar commitment to the cardiac care center,” Bauer says. “HMRI has also invited students and researchers to come into their fabulous facility on Fair Oaks across from the hospital to work on all of these really difficult medical issues that we are faced with these days and to uncover solutions for improving quality of life for all of us.”
2022 Altadena Guild Home & Garden Tour
WHERE: Mendocino Lane, Altadena
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1
COST: $45 in advance; $50 day of tour
INFO: altadenaguild.org
