A summer camp can be a place where children build integral life skills while meeting new friends and making memories that will last a lifetime. This summer, parents who want their child to learn a new skill set or build on their passions while socializing with their peers can sign them up with the Stratford School Summer Camp programs in Altadena.
The summer camp began in 2017 and the number of children participating varies each year. This year, about 60 students from kindergarten prep to upper elementary and about 50 students from preschool will participate in the programs.
“As the years have progressed, the popularity of our programs has continuously grown,” said Patrizia Ribaya, assistant principal at Stratford School. “Our current families have experienced how fun and engaging our summer programs are and have actively promoted them to their friends.”
Ribaya explained there are many benefits for children who attend a summer camp.
“It’s a wonderful way to ensure that their kids are truly enjoying and delighting in summer while making productive use of their time through intentional activities and social interactions,” Ribaya said. “Parents can also feel confident that their children are actively gaining, retaining and developing worthwhile skills necessary for success in school.”
Ribaya mentioned one skill campers are taught is self-management, where they learn to follow summer camp rules, keep up with routines and meet daily expectations.
“(This can help build) their confidence and independence,” Ribaya described. “As a result, parents can be rest assured that their children will be more prepared for the next grade level when school begins.”
The summer camps also give parents the opportunity to test out potential schools for their children.
“(It gives children) the chance to experience the culture and community of a school while building friendships in a low-pressure environment,” Ribaya said.
A variety of day camps, kindergarten prep, preschool and pre-K programs will occur between July through August. Day camps focus on campers in grades first through fifth with performing arts, sports, games, science and nature activities.
Ribaya said preschool and pre-K campers will develop cognitive and emotional skills through literacy, numeracy and music as well as science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) projects and activities, while kindergarten prep allows campers to familiarize themselves with kindergarten class routines by sitting at their own desks and participating in learning activities to improve their basic reading, writing and math skills.
“Our young campers (preschool and pre-K) experience a productive day of fun and hands-on learning that develops foundational skills,” Ribaya described. “Kindergarten prep campers will preview what it’s like to be in our kindergarten program during the school year.”
Another program, “Explorers and Ambassadors Bringing World Cultures to Life,” will allow campers to learn about the importance of responsible tourism. The final project will consist of developing systems to improve tourism across the world.
“Campers will learn about different countries, develop a deeper sense of appreciation for the diversity of cultures around them and build their overall global knowledge,” Ribaya said. “They will get to explore, tap into their creative brain and collaborate in a fun and meaningful way.”
When summer camp concludes, Ribaya said the children remember an unforgettable experience, from meeting new friends and working on projects to themed games and team-building activities to prepare them for the next school year.
“Building skills such as communicating clearly, monitoring and reinforcing one’s behavior, actively engaging in their own learning process, receiving feedback and gaining independence are just some of the intangible benefits children receive from a summer camp program.”
Stratford School Altadena Allen Summer Camp
WHEN: Until Aug. 12 (length varies by program)
WHERE: Stratford School Altadena Allen, 2046 Allen Avenue, Altadena
COST: $336 to $2,335 (cost varies by program)
