Since Kevork Douzadjian was a youngster in Lebanon, he enjoyed gifting his mom or sisters with products that would make them feel pretty.
He ordered high-quality serums and lotions, especially while he was in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1999 to 2002.
After he was discharged, he founded Apricoty, a cosmetics company that uses apricot oil in its products.
“The company name, Apricoty, was named because of the fruit apricot and the oil that comes from it,” said Douzadjian, who lives in Altadena but creates the products in Pasadena.
“It is a magical oil for skin, hair and nails because it has all the natural vitamins like A, E and C and natural acids like Oleic acid and stearic acids.”
Starting out
Douzadjian has always been crazy about soaps, he admitted.
When he was 7, his entrepreneurial spirit kicked in, as he started selling lemons that he picked from his backyard to local produce stores. He and his friends also founded a window cleaning business.
But when he was 13, something changed. He and his sister bought a soap-making kit at Vroman’s. It was then he thought of creating a business and making hand-crafted soaps using the natural ingredients he experimented with as a child.
“It was ‘melt and pour’ — easy soap making,” he said. “You don’t have to mess with making a lye. If you’re not doing it right, you can burn yourself.”
After high school, he joined the military, for which he worked as a combat engineer. Afterward, he worked as a self-employed, licensed handyman.
Douzadjian, who was injured in the military, earned his master’s in business. His post-military experience includes working for the VA and Social Security. He soon realized a desk job wasn’t his thing.
“I got out of that,” he said. “When I got out in 2019, I thought about reopening my construction business. I still had my license. I asked my wife what I should do. I was making candles with my wife (Irina) before we were married.
“I also make wine. My wife supported me and the idea of starting a business and making soaps and candles. It all started with that idea and that led to the whole cosmetic world.”
With Apricoty, the products are sustainable and health conscious, as Douzadjian uses at least 90% organic ingredients.
“It’s all made with top-quality oils and butters and essential oils that are from well-known suppliers who have a good history of products that keep their value.
“I try to stay away from fragrance. Synthetic fragrances have a lot of chemicals and paraffins and harsh products.”
Douzadjian said he is careful when he chooses his products. For them, he incorporates his own oils and waxes. He uses his homemade wax in deodorant, lip products, lotions and some soaps to make them harder. The wax comes from his beehive.
“You can’t get more natural and organic than that,” he said.
The beehives, which Douzadjian acquired when a relative died, produce honey that is soothing for skin.
Douzadjian is creative. He infuses his oils with ingredients that are hard to find. He takes his time getting the ingredients — plants, roots, stems, seeds — and grinds them, adds oils and lets them get soaked by the sun. Next, he stores them in a dark place for a few months so the oils soak.
His mindfulness goes all the way down to the packaging, for which he uses all-green, recyclable materials. Some of his shampoos and conditioners are wrapped with paper labels to reduce plastic waste.
“All my products are all-natural, and it’s indicated clearly on my labels,” he said. “Every single thing that I make has the products listed on the ingredient list. There are no surprises. You get exactly what’s on the label. I try to also share my knowledge by explaining to customers the products that I use and help them choose what would best work for their skin types.
“I try to accommodate all skin types, ages, colors of skin and even hair types. I do have hair products, too.”
Douzadjian is looking forward to growing his business after a number of pandemic setbacks. His father and both of his in-laws died during the lockdown. The Pasadena High School graduate started selling his products at farmers markets the end of last year, and that has been fruitful, as well as Amazon and his website.
Apricoty
Website: apricoty.com
Facebook: facebook.com/apricoty
Instagram: @apricotyproducts
Twitter: @apricotyproduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.