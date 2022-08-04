Beadwork is an intricate process that involves hours of work. The Pasadena Bead and Design Show features artisans as well as merchants from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Hilton Pasadena Hotel.
Founded in 2008, the Pasadena Bead and Design Show is one of Garan-Beadagio’s longest-running shows.
The company was founded in 2004 by Anna Johnson, a self-taught glass beadmaker and jeweler and traveling merchant, and her daughter Casey Kennerson, who serves as show manager.
Kennerson said she and her mother started their own show out of need.
“I grew up in the business,” Kennerson said.
“My mom and I made jewelry and wholesaled gems and beads for years before we did the shows. We were looking for an event we would want to go to and sell at, and there really wasn’t that opportunity. So, that’s why we started with this.
“She always brought me in and included me. Definitely doing that makes you a strong businesswoman right from the start.”
The shows are multigenerational family affairs. Kennerson’s sister also goes to shows, and both sisters bring along their daughters.
“They are definitely going to learn young. It’s great that it’s woman-run, and we get to show them how it’s done,” Kennerson said.
The Pasadena show will feature over 200 artisans, wholesalers and merchants in the 30,000-square-foot space.
They will sell items such as handcrafted beads, jewelry, hand-dyed silks, upcycled clothing, gemstones and original artwork.
Kennerson said longtime vendors are like family. The vendors being slightly different takes on the products.
“They all have their own character,” Kennerson said.
The event provides an intimate, relaxing atmosphere where guests have room to browse and talk with artisans in more detail about their work.
“They are always happy to tell the story of the work and how it’s made,” Kennerson said.
Coming out of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons have been excited to go to shows again in person.
“I love just being able to go and see everyone, especially in this post-COVID age, where so much is in the digital world. It’s great to be able to still connect and get that human interaction,” Kennerson said.
Kennerson has found many people recently started hobbies such as jewelry making while they were at home during COVID-19. Many of individuals started to sell their artwork or jewelry online.
“A lot of people are still working from home, so they had time to start their own business up,” Kennerson said.
Taught by artisans and beadmakers, daily workshops will be offered in artforms such as bead making, chainmaille, wirework, enameling, metalworking, Kumihimo braiding, crystal setting, hand knotting and polymer clay.
The workshops are geared toward different skill levels.
Many vendors, including Cathi Milligan from The Glass Studio, will be teaching classes. She will offer instruction on how to make wire wrap bracelets.
As an artist, Milligan regularly educates others through The Glass Studio, which is located in a makerspace in Downtown LA.
The studio has classes in artforms such as wire wrap bracelets and rings, glass bead making, macrame wall hangings, glass blowing, fused-glass pendants, hollow and disk beads, silver glass bead making and sacred heart glass casting. The studio also sells supplies and original artwork.
Milligan specializes in glass art and jewelry but also is skilled in artforms such as macrame.
She has a YouTube channel called The Creative Space, where she does how-to videos.
The artist has had her own business for 12 years but has been working with beads for most of her life and making her own glass beads for about 30 years.
She became interested in making beads from lapidary, ornament and beadmaking magazines of the day and decided to take a class.
Milligan started making beads for herself for her own work but eventually branched off into making and selling them to others.
Recently, she has been making larger-sized beads using glass-blowing techniques and has been incorporating them into items such as chandeliers and decorative necklaces for walls.
“I’ve been doing that for about 8 years. I laugh because right when I started blowing glass, I was burnt out from regular bead-making. But as soon as I started blowing, I wanted to make really big beads,” Milligan said.
At the bead and design show, Milligan will have smaller and larger-sized beads in different colors and shapes, including heart-shaped and round beads and beads with dots or scrollwork.
She will also sell handmade jewelry, drinking glasses, plates and bowls.
“When people come to my table, they see things that they don’t see at other tables. … My customers, when they come in, they are looking for something different. That’s why they come to me,” Milligan said.
Pasadena Bead and Design Show
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug 6; and 10 a.m.
to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7
WHERE: Hilton Pasadena Hotel, 168 S. Los Robles, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $8 in advance
INFO: beadanddesign.com.
