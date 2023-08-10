As construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing continues, the local nursery has collected millions of seeds and plants to cover the structure and aid the animals in the open area.
Living Habitats LLC leads the project and has collaborated with expert staff from the Santa Monica Mountains Fund, the National Park Service, Caltrans and the Mountain Recreation Conservation Authority to collect millions of native seeds to boost biodiversity.
The crossing is meant for wildlife, specifically mountain lions, to be able to safely cross through the busiest highway in the nation, the 101 Freeway. The local collection of various seeds helps support biodiversity. The team of architects will use over a million seeds, including coast live oak, toyon, ceanothus, sages, buckwheat and penstemon, to add on the crossing. Their planting is intended to connect and show the value of architecture based on science.
“By collecting seed in that immediate vicinity and growing these plants like genetic seed stock, we’re helping to extend that footprint forward and bolster the biodiversity there locally,” said Robert Rock, who leads the design team.
The monumental crossing will span over 10 freeway lanes in the Agoura Hills area in Los Angeles. A restoration plan is in the works with nearly one acre of new native wildlife habitat, which creates an environment for the animals to thrive.
“When we think about how we move through these spaces, we have the things that are disruptive to us, whether it’s the traffic or it’s the construction. But if you take a moment to reflect on how you know an animal that comes up against that freeway edge, you’ve got the sound, the light, that vigorous movement corridor — it’s this crazy level of boundary that we as humans don’t quite understand the same way that the animals do.”
The recent work at the nursery will also ensure the animals are surrounded by and thrive in the natural environment. Today, local California mountain lions are threatened due to a lack of shelter, food, water and wildlife spaces to thrive. The crossing will primarily be home to mountain lions, bobcats, California bats, desert cottontails and other animals.
Stage two of the endeavor requires nearly 50,000 individual plants to span over 12 acres of open space to the north and south of the freeway. These areas are still in recovery after the 2018 Woosley Fire. The ecological restoration will restore about 13 acres of wildlife habitat in the Santa Monica Mountains.
“The project is also this opportunity to allow the site to rebound from that fire, and it was intense. It burned out a lot of things, and there’s a lot of invasive mustards that came in and started to take over the site that we’re kind of constantly having to eat away at.”
The nursery has also provided a sense of community and has encouraged engagement. There are regular events for those interested in volunteering, as well as university students doing ecological research.
Though there have been years of planning, the nursery officially began back in 2022. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
“As long as people are willing to set aside their ego at the door and realize that, you know, we can do this as long as we’re all heading in the right direction and we’re all genuinely wanting to work together and collaborate.”