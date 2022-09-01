Coming off an 8-4 season that culminated in a Holiday Bowl invitation, UCLA is carrying momentum into the 2022 football season. While the season finished with the disappointment of withdrawing from a Holiday Bowl matchup against North Carolina State due to COVID-19 issues, on the field the Bruins won the last three games of the regular season with thrashings of Pac-12 rivals Colorado, USC and California.
Off the field, there were two significant conference developments in the offseason. UCLA, along with USC, announced during the summer that it will be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference in 2024. Between now and then, the Bruins will encounter a new format in its quest to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Pac-12 North and South divisions will remain intact for scheduling purposes, but instead of the winner of each division playing in December for the Pac-12 championship, the game will instead pit the two teams with the best overall conference records against each other.
After struggling in his first four years at UCLA, head coach Chip Kelly found his stride last year. Despite significant turnover on the roster due to graduation and transfers, he has cause for optimism heading into the upcoming season. Perhaps the greatest source of high expectations is a familiar face to Bruins’ fans.
One of the most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, fifth-year senior signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson enters 2022 on the preseason watch lists of both the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the best player in the nation, and the Davey O’Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in the nation. He is looking to build on an impressive 2021 campaign in which he was named second-team All-Pac-12. He led the conference in passing efficiency in the process of throwing for 2,409 yards and 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He also piled up 609 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground.
Last year’s two leading receivers, wide receiver Kyle Phillips and tight end Greg Dulcich, and third leading rusher, running back Brittain Brown, have departed for the NFL. To effectively run Kelly’s fast-paced offense in 2022, Thompson-Robinson will need help from new and returning offensive weapons such as tailback Zach Charbonet, graduate transfer wide receiver Jake Bobo, and Kazmeir Allen, who will lineup as both a running back and wide receiver.
Charbonet, who is on the preseason watch lists for both the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation’s top running back, ran for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. Bobo, who is on the preseason Biletnikoff watch list, which recognizes the nation’s best receiver, had 74 receptions for 794 yards while earning third-team All-ACC honors at Duke. Allen, who is on the preseason Paul Hornung watch list for the nation’s most versatile player, had a combined 394 rushing and receiving yards last season, numbers that are likely to increase with a larger workload in 2022. Charbonet is a preseason first-team All-Pac 12 selection and Bobo is a second-team selection.
The play of the offensive line may well determine whether the Bruins can lead the Pac-12 in scoring for a second consecutive year. Left tackle Sean Ryhan is off to the NFL and will be difficult to replace. But UCLA found a capable candidate in Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O’Neal. O’Neal will join a group that includes Oregon transfer Jaylan Jeffers and retuning linemen Sam Marrazzo, Atonio Mafi and John Gaines II.
After finishing last season eighth in total defense in the conference, UCLA’s defense is getting a much-needed makeover in 2022. New defensive coordinator Bill McGovern is bringing nearly four decades of college and NFL coaching experience with him to Westwood this fall. With eight transfer players and three freshmen, there will be plenty of personnel changes on the defense as well.
North Texas transfer Gabriel Murphy (53 tackles, 7.5 sacks), Harvard transfer Jacob Sykes and Duke transfer Gary Smith III have been brought in to join returning edge rusher Bo Calvert (38 tackles, 4 sacks) in reinforcing the defensive line. Hawaii transfer Darius Muasau (108 tackles, 7 sacks) will bring experience and talent to a linebacking corps that returns Kain Medrano and JoJo Vaughns. Muasau has been selected as a preseason second-team All-Pac-12 linebacker
The Bruins’ secondary needs to improve on last year’s performance. Talented sophomore cornerback Devin Kirkwood flashed future star potential in 2021 and will join Wyoming transfer Aziz Hearn (nickelback), Oregon transfer Jaylin Davies (cornerback) and returners John Humphrey (cornerback), Mo Osling III (safety) and Stephan Blaylock (safety) in a revamped secondary.
UCLA’s special teams projects to be a strength despite the loss of punter Luke Akers, who transferred to Northwestern. Redshirt junior Nicholas Barr-Mira is not only expected to resume his role as the team’s place kicker, but also take over as the new punter. Freshman Chase Barry is another option at the punting position. RJ Lopez is expected to handle kickoff duties for a second consecutive season. With the departure of Kyle Phillips to the NFL, Logan Loya is in line to replace him as the team’s punt returner. Swiss army knife Kazmeir Allen will resume his role as kick returner.
UCLA vs. Bowling Green
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $16
INFO: ticketmaster.com