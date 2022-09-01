For fans without a ticket to UCLA Bruins Football’s home opener at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 3, watching the game at a sports bar can serve as a social and lively alternative to the roaring grandeur of the stadium. Few feelings come close to celebrating a touchdown with friends and strangers alike cheering in joyous unison, and Pasadena is home to a plethora of bars and restaurants whose walls hold the perfect space for game day exuberance.
Barney’s Beanery
As a staple of the Los Angeles restaurant scene for over a century, Barney’s Beanery is one of Pasadena’s premier UCLA gameday destinations. The bar/restaurant chain was born in West Hollywood in 1920 and spread throughout the county, eventually landing on Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard in 2006. Since then, Barney’s has grown a loyal following with its pub-style trivia and karaoke nights at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Along with its menu of draft beers and comfort foods like hot wings, pizza and its classic chili, Barney’s is home to pool tables, televisions showing a host of sporting events, including the Bruins’ opener against Bowling Green, a speakeasy design and energetic atmosphere to match.
99 E. Colorado Boulevard, barneysbeanery.com
Lucky Baldwin’s Pub
Founded in 1996 amongst the quaint alleyways and shopping plazas of Old Pasadena by business partners David Farnworth and Peggy Simonian, Lucky Baldwin’s Pub has become a go-to location for traditional English meals such as bangers and mash, fish and chips and Irish bacon, and beers like Fuller’s, Boddingtons and Guinness. The British pub also serves Belgian and craft beers, offering over 60 beers on tap, and celebrates European festivities throughout the year, like Belgian Beer Festival, Oktoberfest, IPA Fest and Sweet & Sour Fest.
Open until 1:30 am every day, Lucky Baldwin’s Pub is one of Old Pas’ popular late-night spots boasting a two-story, indoor-outdoor layout and plenty of televisions to catch the biggest games.
17 S. Raymond Avenue, luckybaldwins.pub
Slater’s 50/50
Just a five-minute drive from the gates of the Rose Bowl Stadium, Slater’s 50/50 is a sporting hub for Old Pas. Known for its “50/50 burger,” which is 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, Slater’s 50/50 placed in the top three for the “Favorite Innovative Burger” category of Pasadena’s 2022 Cheeseburger Challenge, a competition judged by over 2,200 of the city’s burger lovers.
The nationwide “rebel gastropub” opened in Pasadena in 2012, bringing its electric gameday atmosphere and diverse menu of wings, flatbreads, burgers, milkshakes and more to the San Gabriel Valley. Guests to the Pasadena location can also bring their own bottles of wine. The corking fee of $20.
61 N Raymond Avenue, slaters5050.com
Yard House
Named as the “Best Sports Bar” in the Best of Pasadena 2021 list, Yard House is home to the “world’s largest selection of draft beer” alongside a robust menu of California-inspired dishes like the poke nachos, firecracker shrimp and vampire taco.
The high-end American sports bar is located in the Paseo outdoor mall in Downtown Pasadena. With free parking for 90 minutes with validation, a dense craft cocktail list and 3,000 gallons of beer flowing through the keg room to over 100 taps at the center-island bar at any given moment, Yard House is an ideal location for UCLA gameday action.
300 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 220, yardhouse.com
As the emotional roller coaster of another UCLA Bruins football season returns for 2022, so does the agony, ecstasy and comradery found in Pasadena’s bustling sports bar scene. The Bruins’ first home game against Bowling Green serves as a perfect opportunity for fans to come together again and not only celebrate the start of a new season after the summer break, but to celebrate the ability to watch it side by side after two years of the pandemic.