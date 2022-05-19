After two years of illness and isolation when many playgrounds were closed and taped over due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, one of Pasadena’s longstanding schools has been gifted a new play structure.
It comes courtesy of the nonprofit Carter’s Kids and Chuck E. Cheese.
Founded by TV star Carter Oosterhouse, Carter’s Kids has built play structures across the country since 2006 and celebrated the ribbing cutting of its 86th playground at Hamilton Elementary School on May 12.
“It’s just about kids being kids,” Oosterhouse said. “For the playgrounds that we build, we look for urban areas, concentrated areas of housing and development, because lots of times playgrounds are the first things to go and not come back.”
Throughout their almost centurylong history in Pasadena, Hamilton Elementary offers kindergarten to fifth grade education.
“This is an exciting day, and I can’t wait to see you all playing on the play structure,” said Brian McDonald, Pasadena Unified School District superintendent to a crowd of first grade students.
“Playing allows you children to be active, learn how to problem solve, work with others and discover your own interests. Playing helps all of you make sense of the world around you and to move through the world with self-confidence.”
With this goal in mind, executives at Chuck E. Cheese got involved. Through its new Playground Project initiative, Chuck E. Cheese is bringing safe playgrounds to neighborhoods across the country with Carter’s Kids. Hamilton Elementary is the first school in the nation to receive a Chuck E. Cheese playground.
“We do everything we can to give back to the community,” said Alejandra Brady, head of communications and community relations for Chuck E. Cheese. “We know that it enriches our communities when we create play places that are safe, so that’s what we’re looking to do.”
While Hamilton Elementary celebrates the opening of its new play structure, Brady and Oosterhouse look to the future with optimism. Their work speaks to a wider mission of increasing children’s interactions with the physical world in an increasingly digital age.
“I feel like I’m a big kid myself,” Oosterhouse said. “I want to keep kids moving and agile and not be so stagnant. That’s really going up against TVs, computers, phones. … Kids have more of a want when they see something shiny and new to run around on and just be kids.”
Carter’s Kids
carteroosterhouse.com/carter-kids
