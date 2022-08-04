Sometimes, Christmas in December just isn’t enough.
Christmas Con brings the holiday spirit to Pasadena Convention Center from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, courtesy of That’s 4 Entertainment.
“There’s this massive following for these (Hallmark) movies, and there was nowhere for people to come together and meet these celebrities and celebrate them and their work,” cofounder Christina Figliolia said.
“That’s why we decided, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s put it together.’”
“Mean Girls” cast members Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett will emcee. Chabert’s resume also includes lending her voice to Meg Griffin on “Family Guy,” Eliza Thornberry in “The Wild Thornberrys” franchise and the title character in the animated film “Anastasia.”
She has appeared in “All My Children,” “Lost in Space,” “Party of Five,” “Not Another Teen Movie” and “Black Christmas.”
Bennett also played Ethan on the TV show “Awkward,” and the title character in “Van Wilder: Freshman Year.”
During the convention, Bennett will host the Ugly Sweater Showdown on Saturday, Aug. 6, and the Battle of the Christmas Stars Family Game Night on Sunday, Aug. 7.
The event offers Christmas-themed decorations, interactive activities; Q&A panels with celebrity guests; a DJ spinning Christmas music; a live art demonstration; Santa appearances in traditional holiday- and Christmas-in-July-themed outfits; a concert with Alicia Witt (who’s been dubbed the queen of holiday movies) and Paul Greene; a roaming caroling group; vendors selling holiday-themed and gift items; and a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
With VIP passes, guests receive front-of-the-line access to celebrity photo ops and autograph sessions, a VIP tote bag with an exclusive swag item, reserved seating at celebrity panels and a three-day pass to the event.
Wide-ranging event
A nod to horror and comic book conventions, Christmas Con started in New Jersey and it was set to expand to Pasadena in 2020 before the pandemic hit. With decorations by Bob Pranga and Debi Staron from Dr. Christmas, it makes its Pasadena debut this weekend.
“We wanted to take things we liked from all the different conventions that we have been to and make our own little niche, where it is a convention but has a different personality to it,” Figliolia said.
“Especially with Christmas Con, it has more of that holiday town feel, where everyone knows each other, and there’s families.”
Figliolia and cofounder Liliana Kligman said they wanted to bring a mixture classic and new Christmas traditions to the event.
Joining Greene and Witt as guests this year are Mario Lopez, Jack Wagner, Jackeé Harry, Jesse Metcalfe, Andrew Walker, Nikki Deloach, Erin Cahill, Danica McKellar, Drew Seeley, Cindy Busby, Sarah Drew, Jen Lilley, Torrey Devitto, Melissa Claire Egan, Wes Brown and Brennan Elliott.
Barbara Eden from “I Dream of Jeannie” will attend and have a themed tree in her booth.
McKellar and Alonso Duralde, author and TheWrap editor, will share hosting duties during the Christmas Trivia Throwdown. During the trivia contest, celebrity guests and audience members compete for prizes.
On the Friday of the convention, there will be a screening of Chabert’s new Hallmark movie “Groundswell” along with a preshow Q&A with the actress.
Figliolia said fan input is considered when celebrities are booked for the shows.
“We have our core celebrity guests that have been with us since day one when we came up with this idea in 2019,” Figliolia said.
“And they are always fan favorites. And we really listen to the fans. They always message us, DM us and email us of people they want to see. We really let them play a big part in who we bring to the show.”
Figliolia said during the first convention in New Jersey, she saw how meaningful Hallmark holiday movies can be for fans.
“We had people coming up to us crying, thanking us for doing this because these movies got them through a hard Christmas or a difficult time in their lives,” Figliolia said.
“They were able to meet the celebrity guest and explain that to them. We didn’t expect how much it was going to mean to them to meet these celebrity guests and vice versa. The celebrity guests were coming to us with tears in their eyes at how much it meant to them to hear these stories. That’s really the vibe. It’s got this really amazing heart to the show.”
Christmas Con
WHEN: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6;
and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7
WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena.
COST: Tickets start at $50 for a one-day pass; $60 for Alicia Witt and Paul Greene concert. Additional costs for celebrity photo ops.
INFO: thats4entertainment.com.
