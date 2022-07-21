Deep in the oak forests of Virginia lies a city frozen in time, where horse-drawn carriages pass fife and drum bands marching down 18th century-style streets.
While the antique sights and sounds of Colonial Williamsburg may seem like a faraway world detached from the Pasadena community, the Bob and Marion Wilson Teacher Institute has been treating educators throughout the San Gabriel Valley to a host of on-site and online programs, seminars and workshops for over three decades.
“The inspiration goes all the way back to (Williamsburg’s) founding in the ’20s,” said Tom Wilson, son of Teacher Institute cofounders Bob and Marion. “The goal was always education on the history of our country.”
During the 1980’s, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation was eager to introduce students to the bounty of historical artifacts the city had to offer. However, they could only attract students from nearby schools, as transportation to and from the city was a barrier.
Former board of trustees member Bob Wilson and former Colonial Williamsburg Foundation President Charles Longsworth raised the idea they could bring the city and its teachings to students across the nation by inviting teachers into the city, who could then take what they’ve learned back to their classrooms.
“Chuck turned and said, ‘If we could make it work in California, we could make it work anywhere, so give it a shot,’” Tom recalled. “Within about two years, they were able to put together the Institute and, since about the second year, California has sent a 100 to 110 teachers (each year). We now have people coming from every state in the union and occasionally even other countries.”
For Pasadena teachers looking to gain a new insight into American history and the ways in which it can be taught, there are few better destinations than the largest outdoor living museum in the country.
“I would call it the Disneyland for history teachers,” said Katherine Mickelson, who teaches at Washington Elementary STEM Magnet School on Raymond Avenue.
Mickelson first attended the Teacher Institute’s weeklong, on-site session in 2012 and will attend the institute’s three-day seminar program this year. She will be joined by 19 other teachers from Southern California making the trip to Williamsburg from July 17 to July 23.
From learning about the science, math, engineering and artistry behind colonial metalworking in the armory to understanding the vitality of agriculture to both the city and the country, a day in the life of a program participant is full of hands-on interactions, lessons and discussions.
“In the evenings, we have the opportunity to see some of their shows,” Mickelson explained. “We can go on a ghost tour called ‘Haunted Williamsburg,’ and then they have the art museums. So, it’s our free time to go around … and you definitely want to get the most out of your time.”
After bearing witness to a city trapped in the 18th century that stands at the forefront of education on American history, the teachers are encouraged to take what they have learned back with them and create a new type of classroom experience for their students centered around primary source material.
“What I’ve taken away from it is continuing to find primary sources as resource materials to bring into the classroom so that the students have a better understanding of where things are coming from,” Mickelson said. “Giving them these experiences, the ‘hands-on’ is what they take away. They’re not going to get it from a textbook.”
“It’s absolutely critical because it teaches the kids to not just trust what you read or trust what somebody tells you,” Tom explained. “Go back and actually look, see what was really going on.”
According to statistics from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, American students’ history scores have declined over the past five years. Tom believes this could be happening because many students are being “taught to the test,” meaning math, science and language arts are valued above history or social studies.
“What the institute is doing is coming up with ways to work history into those other subjects,” Wilson said. “My daughter’s a fifth grade teacher, and she has a whole lesson where they talk about nails. She’s got a video of the blacksmith nails (from Williamsburg), and the kids love it because there’s fire, noise and hammers banging. … She brings out nails that she got in Williamsburg and gives them to each group, then has them write up a scientific study … so now all of a sudden you start getting into the math side of it and the kids don’t seem to really mind. … They’re playing with the nails and writing up interesting things.”
While the students enjoy a new type of classroom experience that blends historical artifacts into their everyday curriculum, Mickelson explained she found a new “spark” that reignited her excitement for teaching social studies.
“If a teacher is in the classroom that (the students) can relate to and that their passion for the subject and for them is there … that’s when you have the most engagement,” Mickelson described. “These experiences and these workshops are available for teachers to be inspired, to be around other teachers who give them an opportunity to see in a different way. It opens up perspective, it opens up understanding and gives the students the opportunity to think critically about a point in history.”
Though they had to move their programs online during the pandemic, Tom is excited to finally welcome teachers back to the city again this year and hopes to offer a life-changing experience in the wake of two difficult years. This includes continuing to cover the teachers’ costs for the trip, which typically amount to approximately $2,400.
“Ever since the beginning, we’ve covered all 110 teachers, including airfare,” Tom explained. “They stay on the site in Williamsburg, and we give them money to buy supplies so they can bring stuff back to their classrooms. Teachers work hard and they don’t make enough money. We want to make sure that they can do this and not be put out by it and make it a positive experience.
“My parents were very avid philanthropists. They were very grateful for the life that they were given as both grew up with very little and did very well in their lives. And so they wanted to give back in any way they could. … Being able to give $2,400 to a teacher and all of a sudden have that go to 30 kids for probably the next 30 years is a tremendous thing.”
