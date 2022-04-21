April 15 marked 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball. On Jackie Robinson Day, every MLB team honors his life and legacy; and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he made history with when they were still based in Brooklyn, marked the occasion with several events, three on April 15 and one on April 16.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation kicked off the celebration in Pasadena, where Robinson grew up. Joining them for the events were Dodgers players, members of Robinson’s family — his wife Rachel, son David and granddaughter Ayo — and other dignitaries. Joining them at the day’s first stop, Longfellow Elementary, were Players Alliance founders Curtis Granderson and Edwin Jackson.
Dodgers pitcher David Price spoke about the meaning of Jackie Robinson day to him.
“April 15 has been a very special day for me for a very long time,” Price said.
“I remember being in elementary and middle school and having to write essays and being able to pick the topic you wanted to write on. It was always, always about Jackie Robinson. He was a player who I loved as a kid. Growing up, I wanted to learn more about the history of baseball, and being able to pick that topic, pick Jackie Robinson, was always very special to me.”
Jackie Robinson Day is one that he doesn’t treat like a typical game day. Last year was the first time he played on Jackie Robinson Day, and he earned his first career save.
“But on April 15, whenever I walk into that clubhouse, when I see my jersey hanging up with that 42 on the back, that’s a day that I’m always in full uniform in that dugout, no hoodie on. I want to wear that 42 as proudly as I can,” Price said. “That’s something I’ve done since my first year in the leagues.
Price, David Robinson, Granderson, Jackson and two Longfellow students took turns reading “I Am Jackie Robinson,” the book all 575 students at the school would receive as part of a kickoff of the Jackie Robinson LA Reads series.
The next event of the day took place at John Muir High School, where Jackie Robinson attended and played baseball. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was on hand for the unveiling of the mural created by artist Jonas Never.
Betts said that as Dodger, Jackie Robinson Day means “a little more here.”
“This is his home, and it’s fun to see bits and pieces of him all through LA,” Betts said. “
It wasn’t just baseball. I think for 75 years, he has just affected people’s lives. It just runs so much deeper than that, and it just shows you that what he did and what his family is continuing to do and what we are continuing to do for him in his name. It’s something super positive and something that everyone sees his greatness.”
The final event of Friday was a team talk at the statue of Jackie Robinson at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers team was present to hear David Robinson speak prior to their game against the Cincinnati Reds later that evening.
The next morning was the unveiling of Dodgers Dreamfields Phase 2 at Gonzales Park. Updates to the park include solar arrays, EV car ports and field upgrades, as well as completion of Kershaw’s Challenge Fitness and Training Zone, which includes an outdoor training area, batting cages, bullpens, infield practice area and outside exercise equipment.
Kershaw and his family were present for the brief ceremony that took place before Centennial and King Drew Magnet high schools played in a game celebrating the 75th anniversary of the breaking of the color barrier.
Kershaw gave some brief remarks before throwing out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Due to MLB protocols, Kershaw was not permitted to be in attendance of Phase 1 unveiling, which occurred on April 15, 2021.
“Man, what a day. How cool is this place?” Kershaw said.
“This is so great. This looks so good. I cannot believe how it all turned out. To everybody here, thank you so much for letting my family be a part of it.”
The three-time Cy Young winner also addressed the relatives of Dodgers Dreamteam participants in the stands. Along with the baseball game, the Dreateamers took part in a STEM Field Day that would apply math and science to baseball, something a part of the LADF’s Science of Baseball curriculum.
“To the parents and families in the stands, thank you for being a part of this,” Kershaw said.
“For the kiddos, this is for y’all. Everybody here, everybody that is behind you, everybody that’s in front of you, everybody that’s in the stands, we’re all here for you. We want you all to have the opportunity to play this great game.
“But more than that, we want you to have fun playing this great game, and we want you to have memories when you play this game. We want you to have fun with your friends and encourage your teammates and be great, great kiddos on the baseball field.”
