A yard sale will be held Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, at the War Memorial Building to raise funds for South Pasadena’s self-built float. Items are needed for the sale and can be donated at the site three days prior.
More than $140,000 must be raised in order for the South Pasadena float to ride down Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1. Funds pay for flowers, steel and supplies while all labor is volunteer. The float committee previously held a yard sale in May and a golf tournament in June as part of the yearlong fundraising effort.
“This second yard sale will give the community an additional opportunity to donate to the cause and to find many hidden treasures at bargain prices,” said Steve Fillingham, South Pasadena Tournament of Roses committee member and yard sale coordinator.
The sale is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The War Memorial Building is at 435 Fair Oaks Avenue. Parking is available in the building’s parking lot and on Fair Oaks Avenue.
Volunteers are needed evenings prior to the sale and on Saturday following the sale. Service hours are available for students, scouts and others. To sign up to volunteer, contact Janet Benjamin at 818-800-2724 or at janet@smmainsurance.com.
All sale items are donated by community members, and the items include collectibles, tools, electronics, antiques, furniture, clothing, kitchenware, jewelry, books, children’s toys and games. After expenses, all proceeds go toward putting the float on Colorado Boulevard.
Tax-deductible donations will be gladly accepted at the site. The remaining drop-off date is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
To have large items picked up, contact Steve Fillingham at sftballsteve@aol.com. He can also answer questions about the sale. Large appliances, entertainment centers, sofas, mattresses and box springs cannot be accepted.