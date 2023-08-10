Dr. Wendy Shem loves going to work every day at Walnut Hill Pasadena Optometrics. As the head of clinical care, Shem compares her staff and patients to family.
She carries that positivity, energy and passion into her daily work at Walnut Hill Pasadena Optometrics, where she is joined by associate doctors of optometry, Dr. Kristen Phifer and Dr. Jonathan Kiriboon.
Together, they provide eye and vision care, emphasizing family practice, contact lenses, medical eye care and surgical co-management for toddlers on up.
Because time is of the essence for urgent eye issues, Dr. Shem said patients who have an eye infection, red eye or a sudden change in vision can be seen the same day. It’s what she called “full-scope” optometry.
“We also offer either behavioral or developmental vision therapy, which is the practice of treating persons with crossed eyes, lazy eyes or learning-related vision problems.”
The practice also uses FDA-approved treatments to help manage dry eyes. That goes beyond typical eye drops.
“I have seen amazing and dramatic results treating my patients suffering from dry eyes with the Optilight IPL device as well as TearCare heat treatment system,” she said.
“My patients report feeling and looking, better almost immediately.”
Dr. Shem and her staff can also assist patients who struggle with contact lenses that fit correctly.
“We can fit specialty contact lenses to treat keratoconus or similar eye diseases, or for other hard to see vision issues,” she said.
They also treat people who are having issues with eyesight and/or headaches from using a computer. She offers Neurolens and Workspace technology to help patients struggling with headaches, fatigue and/or dizziness from working on the computer or other digital devices.
“We also have an amazing optical shop on site,” Dr. Shem said.
“My opticians, Maureen and Savannah, love fitting our patient with the latest eyewear.”
Dr. Shem’s passion is preventing myopia, or nearsightedness, by using special contact lenses and medication.
“Coming from a very large family with really poor eyesight and high myopia, I don’t ever want to see a child grow up with poor vision,” she said. “There are so many things we can do to detect myopia risk and development early in a child’s life.”
Regardless of her patients’ eye problems, the Monrovia resident said she takes the time to thoroughly explain the issue and answer any questions.
“I believe that knowledge is power,” she said. “So, I take the time to educate my patients on their eye conditions and treatment so they are able to make knowledgeable and informed decisions regarding their vision and eye health.
“Besides being an optometrist, I am also a mom. So, I really care about the kids, and I care about my grown-ups too. I love caring.”
Dr. Shem has been practicing optometry for more than 25 years, having earned her Bachelor of Arts in physical sciences from University of California at Berkeley in 1991. In 1996, she obtained her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Houston College of Optometry.
She has worked in the San Francisco Bay area and Honolulu before moving to Southern California in 2000. She is a clinical faculty member of Western University College of Optometry, a trustee board member of the San Gabriel Valley Optometric Association and has served multiple terms as president and director of continuing education.
Dr. Shem has volunteered with the Lions Club International and the Southern California Special Olympics to provide vision screenings and eye care to the underserved and special populations.
Dr. Shem is also proud to carry on the work of the practice’s founders, Drs. Robert Eastland and John Tassinari, whom she said were on the forefront of vision therapy.
“Dr. Eastland treated so many children with reading and learning disabilities, specialized in behavioral optometry and was a pioneer in visual training techniques,” she said.
“I am really, truly honored and proud to continue on with the legacy of treating children with reading and learning disabilities with vision therapy.”
For example, Dr. Shem has fond memories of working with a sixth-grade student who could not read.
“Kids made fun of her and called her dumb,” she said. “I diagnosed her quickly with learning-related vision problems called convergence insufficiency and eye tracking dysfunction.
“By early seventh grade and after intense vision therapy, she was an incredibly different person. She was talkative and had friends.”
Regardless of exam or treatment, Dr. Shem said she truly enjoys getting to know her patients.
“I love helping my patients lead better lives, if just for this one thing. And vision is a big thing,” she said. “I become invested in all of my patients’ lives.
“All of my staff and I care deeply for our patients, and we take the time to get to know everyone and care about every single one.”
Walnut Hill Pasadena Optometrics
1368 E. Walnut Street, Pasadena
626-796-3105