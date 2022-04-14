Kidder Mathews continues its SoCal expansion, adding Jim Kruse as regional president of brokerage for the firm’s LA offices, including Downtown LA, Century City, El Segundo and Pasadena. Kruse will oversee recruitment, strategic business pursuits and client relationships.
Kruse is well known in Southern California, as he has worked 35 years in commercial real estate. His experience includes 15 years as senior managing director for CBRE’s LA offices until 2018, and prior to that, he was executive vice president for Grubb & Ellis’ greater LA offices. Before Grubb & Ellis, Kruse was a top-producing broker at Cushman & Wakefield, and in his most recent position, he was CEO at LA-based investor/developer DPI Retail.
A lifelong LA resident, Kruse was an All-American water polo player in college and inducted into the University of California Irvine Hall of Fame. He was a member of the U.S. national and Olympic water polo teams, competed with the U.S. team for seven years, and was later invited to be an Olympic water polo commentator for NBC and ABC Sports for the following five Olympic Games.
“The consistent pattern of success throughout Jim’s career speaks for itself, and we’re very fortunate to have him join us. His outstanding background, drive and positive personality are a perfect fit for our broker/client-centric culture and to lead our LA growth,” said Bill Frame, Kidder Mathews’ CEO.
Kruse is just as enthusiastic about joining the firm.
“Kidder Mathews is on an incredible trajectory for continued growth along the West Coast, and I’m excited to be part of our expansion in Southern California,” Kruse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.