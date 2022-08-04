There has been an ongoing nationwide debate about how people experiencing brain-related illnesses such as dementia are cared for in memory care facilities across the country as experts try to find a balance between providing safety and autonomy for their residents.
In Pasadena, MorningStar Senior Living has long been at the forefront of providing independent and assisted living to seniors, and recently announced the opening of its new luxury memory care unit.
The Denver-based company’s major renovation at 951 South Fair Oaks Avenue will include a complete redesign on the second floor to accommodate the needs of those with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia as well as a secure memory care neighborhood featuring 28 studio and one-bedroom apartments together with spacious common areas and a terrace garden.
“We recognize the pressing need for memory care and the desire for seniors to remain in the neighborhoods they love,” MorningStar founder and CEO Ken Jaeger said. “The renovation reflects our substantial experience in taking senior living innovation to the next level.”
MorningStar’s philosophy and programming in dementia care is branded under the name, “Lavender Sky.” Through Lavender Sky, MorningStar’s memory care takes a holistic, personalized approach rooted in the individual history of each resident.
MorningStar will also offer “It’s Never 2 Late,” an engagement technology that combines touchscreen with picture-based software. From BrainWise menus to music and pet therapies, cultural sensitivities to proprietary dementia training for every team member, MorningStar aspires to be a national leader in dementia care.
“Our aim is to bring insight and understanding to all those who may interact with the memory-impaired, not only residents but any of the 50 million worldwide who are walking the journey of dementia,” shared, Rebecca Martin, vice president of Memory Care.
Other renovated spaces at MorningStar of Pasadena include an enlarged dining room, private dining room, bistro and bar with courtyard, art studio, club room, music room, theatre, salon, library and fitness center.
The project encompasses the refurbishing of 144 resident suites while boasting Sky Terraces with views of South Pasadena and the San Gabriel Mountains. MorningStar is also planning a 2025 expansion building next door which will exclusively offer independent living.
“What dramatic proof of our passion to serve Pasadena’s seniors,” executive director Kevin Taliaferro said. “We welcome you into these refreshed and modernized spaces as you experience the warmth of the MorningStar culture.”
MorningStar Senior Living of Pasadena
WHERE: 951 S Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena
HOURS: Open 24 hours a day, every day
INFO: morningstarseniorliving.com/communities/assisted-living-pasadena
