Pasadena Village will celebrate the second National Villages Day with an Older Adult Resource Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the historic craftsman-style Sierra Madre Woman’s Club.
The free event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at 550 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre.
This celebration of the national villages movement is an opportunity for local older adults who want to age-in-place in their own homes to learn about the varied resources that are available in the community. Attendees will meet representatives from local nonprofits and businesses who offer services and support to older adults including the nonprofit Pasadena Village who helps aging-in-place older adults connect with each other and the resources they need to live vibrant lives. Participating businesses include ChapCare, Chefs for Seniors Pasadena, City of Hope, Home Instead Pasadena and Monrovia, Huntington Hospital Senior Care Network, and Pegasus Home Health Care. This free event is made possible by sponsors including Clifford Swan and New Wave Home Care.
The event includes free raffle prize giveaways, coffee and light refreshments, and information about local resources and healthy aging.
For more information, visit pasadenavillage.org
The national celebration was started in 2022 with a proclamation in the House of Representatives designating Feb. 15 as National Village Day and recognizing Beacon Hill Village and the Village Movement. Villages around the country and abroad plan events and programs to celebrate National Village Day and highlight their role in creating communities of support for older adults.
Other upcoming Pasadena Village events: Walk with Ease
9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 9
Lacy Park, 1485 Virginia Road, San Marino
Walk safely and comfortably, motivate yourself to get in shape, reduce arthritis or other joint pain. Walking is the central activity of the Walk with Ease program, but it also includes health education, stretching and strengthening exercises, and motivational strategies. The Arthritis Foundation’s certified Walk with Ease program leader will lead the walks, address specific concerns, and offer personalized exercise modifications as needed. Join fellow older adults to build the community of support you need to feel great. Supported in part by the Rotary Club of San Marino. Contact Pasadena Village Office for information or to register at 626-765-6037 or info@pasadenavillage.org. Free.
1619 Project Discussion Group: Before the 710 Extension
Noon Friday, Feb. 17, Zoom
Pasadena Village’s 1619 Project Discussion Group invites you to join Brian Biery for a presentation covering the history of the 710 Freeway extension and its impact on the community. Learn about the displacement of thousands of residents on nearly 50 acres of our city, and how the ripple effects continue to shape the conversations around the city’s reclamation of the stub.
This will be a timely topic during Black History Month, as the city of Pasadena appoints an advisory working group for the 710 stub, and as discussion on equity and reparations are coming to the forefront.
Biery is an adjunct professor in the School of Human Development and Education at Pacific Oaks College. He has presented previously on Pasadena history at Pasadena Village’s discussion group, and the talks are always engaging and informative. Register to get the Zoom link by going to the “events” tab at pasadenavillage.org and clicking on “community events” or emailing info@pasadenavillage.org. Free.