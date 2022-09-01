UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin is a hidden gem.
Since joining the program in 2019, he saw action in four games in 2020, but his intellectual, athletic and emotional depth belies that.
He volunteers with the LA Food Bank, was named the NIL Student-Athlete of the Year, since he was 4, has played the violin.
“It all comes down to my personal values,” Griffin said about his passions.
“I’m a believer. I’m a Christian. I try to follow Christ. I think everyone falls short, but I look to see what I can do to benefit others through philanthropic projects. Growing in economic value is something I look forward to in life. I want to contribute to public service while maintaining my faith.”
Born in Santa Monica to William and Christine Griffin, the athlete knew football was his future in the fifth grade after a stint with soccer.
“I loved soccer games on Saturday, but my favorite parts were watching those football games on Sunday,” he said. “I grew up loving football. At an early age, I learned how to train, play a sport and dominate. I’ve always had that fire.”
Listed as a three-star recruit by a variety of outlets, including ESPN.com, Griffin was the Gatorade Texas and Central Texas player of the year. As a senior at Hutto High School in Round Rock, Texas, he threw for 4,051 yards and 51 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 415 yards and eight touchdowns. Throughout his career in high school, he threw for over 10,000 yards.
A natural-born leader, Griffin said the role of quarterback translates well to his personality, talents and presence.
“I want to make everyone else on the field better,” he said.
Approaching his senior year, Griffin is proud that he has improved with every off season.
“Part of that comes with age,” he said. “Every single practice, I come up here and want to do well for the coaches, film and everyone else.
“The person who holds me to my highest standard is myself. Two years ago, I played at a good level, well enough to win a game at my first start. It was a huge dream of mine. I’m two years better, older, faster and stronger. I’m not sure when 11 is going to be out there on the field, but I’m going to play hard when I do. I’ve never shied away from that since the fifth grade.”
Griffin is just as focused off the field. He was named to the athletic director’s honor roll in winter, spring and fall 2019; winter, spring and fall 2020; and winter, spring and fall 2021. He earned a spot on the 2020-21 Pac-12 fall academic honor roll, and named an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar for 2020.
He was named the NIL Student-Athlete of the Year, taking advantage of the name, image and likeness rules as well as anyone else.
“The most fun part is being myself and that is adding value to brands, initiatives or athletics and my team,” Griffin said. “It’s been a big journey. I define my own values with life in general.”
Griffin’s career objective is to work on Wall Street, as he earned his undergraduate degree in public affairs and is enrolled in the transformative coaching and leadership graduate program in the school of education.
Learning to produce music with the program FL Studio, Griffin is passionate about music and film as well. He longs to make it to the NFL, but knows no matter what, he will be successful.
“Each one of my steps leads me closer,” he said. “I know, however, that I’ll keep a good heart and a good mind. Frankly, I just want to find ways to provide for my family in a way that’s sustainable.”
UCLA vs. Bowling Green
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $16
INFO: ticketmaster.com