It is every bride’s wish to find the perfect dress for her special day, and a Pasadena bridal shop is dedicated to making this dream come true.
Veronique Bridal and Gowns — located in the historic Shops on Holly building in Pasadena — carries a curated collection of wedding dresses and offers custom-made gowns. The boutique is a husband-and-wife business, with designer Veronica Koch behind the bridal wear and Jens Koch in charge of the business matters.
The couple — who also own a fashion design and production consultation firm in Signal Hill called Koch Clothing Company — opened Veronique Bridal and Gowns in February, once in-person weddings experienced a revival after the pandemic.
“We felt it was the right time to jump back in (to weddings), since we were able to survive by pivoting into other parts of the garment industry,” Veronica said. “I just really love it — I’m known for it and I get a lot of referrals. So it was just an area of our business that was always just a staple.”
While most of her clients come from Santa Monica, West LA or Orange County, the designer receives brides from the Inland Empire, as far as Rancho Cucamonga or Ontario. She was working with at least 10 to 12 brides a week at the clothing company before the pandemic.
Veronica, who describes herself as a “hopeless romantic,” is thrilled that weddings and other celebrations are coming back and wants to make the experience of finding a dress memorable for brides who seek her help.
“I think it’s such an important gown in a woman’s time of life,” she said. “To me, it’s capturing their personality at that time. That becomes timeless and classic to them. It becomes this piece of artwork for them.”
The dress collection
The boutique carries its own Veronique collection (Veronica’s “French alter ego”), which features bridal dresses in a variety of elegant, timeless styles and fabrics, as well as Luna Novias brand gowns.
Whether the bride is searching for a traditional, romantic ball gown or a sleek, form-fitting silhouette, there is something to suit every taste.
Veronica said her personal style has “always been vintage Hollywood glamour.” But, since weddings have become more intimate with the times, the dresses she has been designing reflect modern lifestyles.
Veronica’s 2023 bridal collection, her newest creation, reflects her style evolution. Inspired by vintage glamour, it leans into the 1980s puffy sleeve trend with a more modern, sleek line, incorporating charmeuse silks and other fabrics with a shine.
“With this collection, we’re doing a lot more unique pieces. One, adding color and, two, making them very customized for more intimate weddings, not such big weddings,” she said. “So, the lines are a lot sleeker, cut on the bias. Girls like to be a lot more revealing and daring with cutouts.”
She described it as “taking little bits from the past,” as “fashion always repeats itself, but adding new details.”
For the most part, however, brides come in seeking custom Veronique dresses.
“It’s really creating a vision of their personalities that they haven’t been able to find in other stores,” Veronica said. “Whether that’s color or fit, or they want the top of one dress and the bottom of another, and they just haven’t found it.”
After a consultation appointment, Veronica works with brides throughout an extensive development process to bring their unique dress to life.
It typically takes her four months to turn around a custom dress, but she can shave that timeframe down to eight weeks if necessary.
She tries to keep prices affordable for all brides, whether they are purchasing a gown from a collection or commissioning a custom-made dress.
Collection designs begin at $1,600 and typically don’t go above $3,000. While it depends on the fabric and sewing techniques involved, a custom dress can range from $2,200 to around $6,000.
In addition to bridal wear, Veronica offers other formal and costume gowns, as well as alterations and fashion illustration artwork.
An intimate experience
When one walks into Veronique, they are met with a sunny interior bordered by brick walls, minimalistic furnishings and racks of radiant wedding dresses ready to be tried on.
The boutique’s sitting room, flooded with natural light from tall windows, is spacious enough for the bride to bring five to six guests to watch her find the dress of her dreams.
Parties can even pop a bottle of complimentary champagne to celebrate the big day.
“It’s that luxury bridal suite experience that I want them to have, where they can come and bring the mother of the bride, the future mother-in-law, their girlfriends,” Veronica said. “I think that’s really important for the experience, especially after what we went through during the pandemic where only the bride could come.”
The pandemic, according to Veronica, has also led people to become more accustomed to online shopping. Her goal is to bring back opportunities for human interaction in the wedding gown shopping experience that have been lost in recent years.
“I think (what sets us apart is the) unique experience that we’re able to give them. Really listening to what they want and taking that special time to enjoy the process of it,” she said.
The boutique’s location on Holly Street completes the overall dress shopping experience.
Veronica describes it as a great walking area with plenty of restaurants to get lunch with family and friends after a dress appointment. Jenette Bras is next door to Veronique, so brides wanting a custom-fit bra can easily pop in after visiting the boutique.
“I’m really happy and grateful my husband and I found the place, because we were looking for over a year to find the right spot,” she said. “We were looking at Green (Street), we were looking at Colorado (Boulevard), and then we found this spot and I fell in love with it.”
Although the boutique opened just a few months ago, Veronica’s experience in the bridal and gowns fashion industry began in the early 1990s. She studied fashion design at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, where she experimented with wedding gowns, evening gowns and costuming.
Veronica began creating her first wedding gowns in 1995, a year after she graduated from college. In the early 2000s, she started designing dresses and gowns under the name Veronique Bridal and Gowns.
“It’s been a long time (since I started) creating custom dresses. I’ve helped many brides find their custom dress,” she said. “Like I said, I’m a hopeless romantic, I find much pleasure in the work. So therefore it isn’t so much work.”
Veronique Bridal and Gowns
20 E. Holly Street, Pasadena
626-365-1288, veroniquebridalandgowns.com
Instagram: @veroniquebridalandgowns