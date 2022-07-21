Artists Victor Ving and Lisa Beggs are traveling around the United States, literally making their mark on the cities they visit.
Up next is Altadena. On July 22, Altadenans will formally welcome Rubio, a life-sized, photo-realistic painted bear on the side of Grocery Outlet.
“Rubio” will continuously guard a massive new piece of donated, crowdfunded postcard mural dubbed “Greetings from Altadena.”
The Altadena Chamber of Commerce will officiate a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 22. A special presentation will provide presidential recognition of the new mural and the volunteer effort behind it.
The mural, the product of the husband-and-wife muralists Ving and Beggs, is a present to the community, and was funded by donations to cover the costs of materials and equipment.
Under the moniker “Greetings Tour,” Ving and Beggs have completed over 50 similarly themed murals across the country while traveling by motorhome. The couple recently settled in Pasadena — and almost immediately began creating location-focused murals on local buildings.
“Watching that old blank wall transform into such a vibrant and colorful tapestry of our beautiful community’s history and highlights has been a true delight,” said Sandra Valenzuela, co-owner/operator of Altadena’s Grocery Outlet.
“I knew from the instant that Victor approached us that it would be a perfect way to celebrate our community and to welcome visitors. My husband, Jose, and I are simply tickled pink to host this amazing artwork. And everyone loves Rubio.”
The artists want the mural to create a destination landmark and a symbol of hometown pride, and several of their out-of-state followers even visited Altadena specifically to see the mural being created.
“The sudden, intense summer heat slowed the work down, and we did do the most intensive prep work yet on any of our projects. We really want this mural to withstand the passage of time, so it was worth the extra time and effort,” Ving said.
“The local community has been terrifically supportive, and it’s been humbling to see the power of public art. We even had a family from Washington state who were on a family vacation to Disneyland take a side trip to come explore Altadena because of the murals.”
The mural’s lettering includes several key aspects of Altadena life and history, including a dramatic aerial drone view of the community, the infamous Christmas Tree Lane, artist Charles White and author Octavia Butler, the Star of Palawoo, local hiking trails, and the historic Mount Lowe railway and Rubio.
“I tell folks that the devil is truly in the details,” said community activist René Amy, who donated time and expertise to secure the wall, water blast it, repair it and prep it with a special epoxy primer before the painting process began. “This is such a great addition to our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.