Having a sweetheart is not a requirement to get into the swing of an early Valentine’s Day concert and dance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street.
Friendship and romance will fill the Scott Pavilion where the Great American Swing Band will perform music from the Big Band era and other periods that is sure to bring back memories and compel some participants to kick up their heels on the dance floor.
The cost is $7 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $10 for nonmembers of all ages. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on “events and activities,” then “special events” or call 626-795-4331.
In addition to online classes, onsite events and other activities, members and nonmembers of the Pasadena Senior Center are encouraged to visit the website regularly for a quarterly online magazine, free food delivery for older adults in need, COVID-19 updates specifically for older adults and more.
The center is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 60 years. During the pandemic, doors are open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for social services as well as the library, Sy Graff Fitness Center, computer lab and limited occupancy for events. Rooms are sanitized after each use.