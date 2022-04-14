Following a yearlong hiatus due to the global pandemic, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts announced the return of one of the nation’s oldest and most successful home and garden tours for April 24.
“Everything you know and love about the Pasadena Showcase House of Design is back,” 2021-22 PSHA President Marti Farley said. “After four decades, it’s time we return to the charming ‘City of Trees’ with a Showcase House that will highlight all that South Pasadena has to offer.”
The 57th Showcase House has reimagined South Pasadena’s Oaklawn Manor, a 1905 English Tudor mansion within a historic Greene & Greene-planned neighborhood of century-old homes. The mansion was built for Mr. Harry Hawgood, an English civil engineer whose career designing railways and waterways spanned multiple continents, and features baronial-sized rooms with rich wood interiors, ornate beamed ceilings and floor-to-ceiling travertine fireplaces. Sunken gardens wrap around the home with scenic paths leading down to the hidden edges of the property.
“When you walk through, it’s almost overwhelming to see the beautiful stained glass windows past the entry,” Farley said. “It also has a large ground, so we have plenty of room for our shops and restaurant as well as having outdoor garden space.”
Following just four short months of renovation, over 25,000 guests will tour through the numerous interior and landscape design spaces highlighting cutting-edge trends in high-style living from designers across the San Gabriel Valley and LA County, including local Pasadena and South Pasadena designers Karen Billman, Jeanne Chung, Denise Bosley, Denise Renalli, Samantha Williams, Gwen Sukeena, Robert Frank, Dona Dockendorf and James Hernandez.
This year’s event will also showcase local musicians, speakers, and boutique and craft merchants to celebrate the vibrant community of South Pasadena.
“It’s really core to our mission that we’re more than just a pretty house,” Farley explained. “We’re also all about music and music education, so having these performances I think will speak to that.”
Throughout its history, PSHA has given more than $23 million to nonprofit organizations in support of music education and music therapy while continuing to support the LA Philharmonic and its learning programs for which the organization was first founded. Though a 2021 Showcase House was not possible due to the pandemic, the organization was able to host “June Bloom,” an outdoor garden party that raised more than $250,000 in one day.
“We had over 2,000 people in one day go through three properties,” Farley recounted. “We were able to open up the gardens and have garden tours along with our shops and a food truck, and that was super successful. We were thinking of ways that we could continue to stay connected with the community until we could get back to having a showcase.”
To learn more about the Showcase House of Design and to purchase tickets for the event, visit pasadenashowcase.org/tickets.
2022 Pasadena Showcase
House of Design
WHEN: April 24 to May 22;
public tours will take place
from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday,
and from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday
WHERE: Oaklawn Manor,
South Pasadena
COST: Golden Ticket: $65;
Insider Package No. 1 Golden Ticket + Empty House Party: $200;
Insider Package No. 2 Golden Ticket + Empty House Party + Premiere Night: $400
INFO: pasadenashowcase.org
