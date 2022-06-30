Elvis-inspired country singer Drake Milligan was reintroduced to the world through his audition for “America’s Got Talent” at Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
This July 4, he returns to the City of Roses to celebrate Independence Day at the Rose Bowl.
“We’re bringing a lot of energy — and a lot of good country music, too,” Milligan said. “We’re really pumped to be playing a crowd of that size.”
The 24-year-old “American Idol” veteran easily won over the “America’s Got Talent” judges shortly after his June 1 birthday.
He performed an original, “Sounds like Something I’d Do,” from his 2021 self-titled EP. The move was a surprise because he is a well-known Elvis impersonator, and played “The King” in CMT’s “Sun Records.”
“I knew I wanted to go with something really upbeat with a lot of energy,” Milligan said about his “AGT” song choice.
“I close my shows with ‘Sounds like Something I’d Do.’ It’s such a rocker. I knew I couldn’t just go up there and sing a ballad, even though I love singing ballads. I would be even more nervous.”
So, he took that “nervous energy” and poured it into his song and performance. It paid off, but Milligan admitted he was shocked by the reaction of the judges and crowd to his self-penned song.
“I was worried what Simon would think,” he said about judge Simon Cowell. “He’s a tough crowd. It was really cool, to say the least. My music is based in traditional country. To see them react the way they did to my kind of music, it gives me a lot of hope not only as an artist, but a country music fan.”
He said on “America’s Got Talent” that he was used to stepping in front of crowds as “Elvis,” not as “Drake Milligan.”
“I know Elvis’ music like the back of my hand,” he said on “America’s Got Talent.”
“I love it but what I feel like is my calling is country music. I’m a country boy at heart. I haven’t stepped in front of too many people as myself. It’s always been this kind of disguise as Elvis. Stepping in front of these celebrity judges is a really vulnerable side of me.”
Milligan — who saw a surge in his streaming numbers after the “AGT” appearance — started taking guitar lessons at age 5. He discovered Elvis and “then my whole world changed.”
“I didn’t quite know what I wanted to be at that point,” he said. “But I knew I could get up there, wear flashy clothes and sing songs. I’m still falling in love with his music every day.”
Besides Elvis, Milligan is inspired by Merle Haggard, George Jones and Roger Miller, right on through to big band and the “crooner stuff” like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
“I do love all country music,” he added.
“I grew up listening to Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and the newer singers. My mom and dad listen to a lot of old country music. Being in Texas, you’re submerged in a country music pool. It’s all around you. You can’t help but being around it.”
The then-19-year-old left Texas after pulling the plug on his “American Idol” run in 2018. He performed “You Look So Good in Love” by George Strait and earned a ticket to Hollywood from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
“Been getting a lot of questions about no longer appearing on ‘American Idol,’ after my audition, just thought I’d let y’all know what’s goin’ on!” he wrote in Instagram.
“After my audition, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet, and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first! It was a very tough decision, and it in no way reflects my experience during the audition process...Everyone on the show was very kind and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it!”
In Music City, he dove headfirst into songwriting with the “old guard,” those who penned tunes for or with George Strait, Alan Jackson and Gary Allan.
“The Nashville songwriting community is a cycle,” he said.
“You have the new young guys who come in with fresh ideas, and then you have the older guard, who have been here for a long time and know how to craft those songs.”
They take fresh ideas and teach young writers how to turn a hit song, he explained.
“It was a lot at first,” he said. “The key is to be respectful of people’s time. Nashville has a small-town feel and within that, there’s a songwriting community.
“Everybody knows each other and is very respectful. People are really human in Nashville. People aren’t afraid to be themselves.”
This year, he’s bringing his original music across the country. He’ll fly to Pasadena from Detroit, where he’ll hit the stage at Tin Roof.
“I also have new music recorded,” he said enthusiastically. “I’m hoping it’ll be out pretty soon. I’ll be playing some of those songs for fans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.