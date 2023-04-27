Baseball was Jade Marlin’s life. As a child, he slept in his uniform, and after high school, he played AAA and independent ball.
However, those dreams were shattered while playing in the minor leagues when he fractured his foot.
Depressed and feeling unable to play, Marlin started sketching and designing shirts.
“I had opportunities to go back and try out, but I went through so much,” he said. “I just gave it up, but I miss the game. Baseball was my passion. I was a power hitter. My batting average was .390. It was great, but fashion called my name.”
Now he helms the successful Jade Marlin Collection, which he uses to spread hope and positivity. Among his lines are Jade Marlin Collection, Lady Jade, Classic Jade and Jade Marlin Home Collection.
Besides business wear, Marlin offers beanies, hoodies, sneakers, polos and jeans. The Classic Jade Line is a high-end, limited-edition collection of luggage, leather coats, three-piece suits, ties and belts.
Featured in Costco, Walmart and Tilly’s, his collections have since been shared at New York and LA fashion weeks.
“I never thought about fashion,” he said. “Just one day, I started sketching and designing shirts. But now my heart is in fashion. I love fashion. It’s a big part of my life. It’s my world. I started with T-shirts and then went to hoodies.”
Soon, he will launch cologne and home lines at jademarlinhome.com.
“We’re launching 15 pieces, so I designed furniture and tables,” Marlin said. “We have shower curtains, too. A lot of the items are from Italy. We’ll grow every year.”
His success “surprises him,” he said.
“I thought my life would be baseball,” he described. “I went through a depression and had to go to counseling. I didn’t want to give up because baseball was my life. Fashion is my life now, but baseball is still there. They’re my passions.
“I never thought I would be where I’m at now. I always dreamed of being in the World Series and being MVP. I didn’t think I would be a rising, up-and-coming designer who travels the world. It’s a fun ride and fashion is so fun.”
Marlin longed to share his knowledge, so he founded the Pasadena-based Jade Loves Kids in 2015. He has since changed the name to the Jade Marlin Foundation.
The Jade Marlin Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has developed programs and initiatives that invest in the success and sustainability of the community.
It offers specialized hybrid classes to support the community to become self-sufficient and to help enhance their employability in the work world. Our students will be taught in a supportive, personal environment online and in-classroom environment to meet their educational and employment goals. The Jade Marlin Foundation firmly believes in our role of producing employable, dependable and trustworthy students who will lead our community.
“I changed the name because I wanted to reach out to everyone — adults, children, veterans,” he said. “We have a fashion academy, which starts on June 1. They’re free webinars from June to December. Then we have the art program for youth, which runs from May to August.”
The former Pasadena City College student’s foundation also hosts toy drives and backpack giveaways.
“Pasadena has been a blessing to the Jade Marlin Foundation,” said Marlin, who has started golfing. “We have a fashion academy and then we have an arts program and our toy drive. Every year we give out 1,000 toys as well as turkeys. We have a backpack giveaway and our charity event in September.”
Pasadena District 1 City Councilman Tyron Hampton has watched Marlin emerge as a role model. The two met when Marlin reached out to Hampton to talk about his nonprofit.
“They had a kickoff party for the organization, and I went to check out what he does,” Hampton said.
“At this party, there were directors of libraries. That was the start of our relationship. They’re going strong. He literally does love kids, and he means it.”