Sycamores promoted Shannon Boalt to chief advancement officer.
In her new role, she is responsible for leadership and management of the agency’s fundraising, marketing and communication efforts for the organization.
“Shannon has been an important part of our success over the last year, and we were thrilled to promote her to this critical position,” said Debra Manners, Sycamores president and chief executive officer.
Boalt joined Sycamores in May 2021 in the role of senior director of development.
Prior to her employment with Sycamores, she has worked as the director of development at Marantha High School, White Memorial Medical Center’s Charitable Foundation and El Centro de Accion Social.
In addition to beginning her fundraising career at Para Los Ninos, Boalt spent several years as a development consultant, working with a variety of nonprofits throughout Los Angeles County.
A Pasadena resident, Boalt also served two terms on the board of the tournament of Roses Foundation, including serving as treasurer. She attended Loyola Marymount University and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in marketing.
