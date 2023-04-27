Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will host Water Safety for All, a fundraising event to support water safety initiatives on Thursday, May 25, at Garland Auditorium on the Polytechnic School campus.
Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, a documentary screening of the soon-to-be-released film “Drowning in Silence,” and a short program that includes a special discussion with director Chezik Tsunoda.
The evening will highlight the RBAC’s Water Safety Program, its partnership with PUSD now in its fourth decade.
“Our organization is committed to making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn how to swim and understand water safety,” said Jimmy Francis, Rose Bowl Aquatics Center executive director.
“By providing these resources to families in our community, we can reduce the number of preventable drowning incidents.”
Net proceeds from Water Safety for All will directly support the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s water safety initiatives that impact the lives of over 400,000 local residents each year.
The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center provides water safety, learn-to-swim programs and Red Cross Lifeguard training with a mission-minded, community benefit-centered approach for all ages.
Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of 5, and it is preventable. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 10 people die from drowning every day in the United States, and 1 in 5 are children aged 14 or younger.
“We are grateful for the support of our board of directors, donors and patrons in our efforts around drowning prevention,” Francis said.
“Together, we can make a difference and save lives.”
The cocktail reception will feature food from the Paella Project, the only female-owned paella catering company in Los Angeles.
“Water Safety for All”
WHEN: Thursday, May 25
WHERE: Garland Auditorium at Polytechnic School, 1070 Cornell Road, Pasadena
COST: $100; $75 seniors