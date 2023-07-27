IHP: Gut-Busters
JULY 25
Looking for some laughs until your stomach aches comedy? Who you gonna call? GUT-BUSTERS! Ice House presents a show featuring some of the best up-and-coming comedians in the industry.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $20, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 8 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Trippy Tuesdaze
JULY 25
Trippy Tuesdaze is a live comedy show featuring comedians in Los Angeles. Come out laugh and enjoy great food.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $15, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 8:30 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Pasadena Comedy Show
JULY 26
Pasadena Humpday Comedy Improv Happy Hours stars Patrick Tunny and weekly guest comedians.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 7 to 10 p.m., themixxclub.com
Unwoke AF Comedy Tour
JULY 26
Starring Darren Carter, Brittany Furlan, Jason Collings live at the Ice House in Pasadena.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $20, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 7:30 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Jeff Dye
JULY 27
Jeff Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster, and Bigfoot enthusiast. He is currently on episodes of “I Can See Your Voice” and “The Masked Singer” on Fox. Dye’s passion is to bring love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $25, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 8 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Tag Team Comedy Show
July 27
Stand-up comedy has always been a one man show. One comic, one mic, one stage. The Ice House pairs two professional comics and makes them create comedy quickly.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start $25, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 8 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Movie Matinees
JULY 28
Each Pasadena Senior Center member who registers may bring one nonmember guest. July 28: “Capt. Phillips” (2013, PG-13) starring Tom Hanks and Barkhab Abdi. This film tells the true story of Capt. Richard Phillips and the 2009 hijacking by Somali pirates of the U.S.-flagged MV Maersk Alabama, the first American cargo ship to be hijacked in 200 years.
Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, free, 1 p.m., 626-795-4331, pasadenaseniorcenter.org
Rose Bowl Stadium Tours
JULY 28
Held the last Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the tour features the original 1922 locker room and the iconic field, among other spots.
Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20, $17 children ages 5 to 12, $17 seniors 65 and older, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com
Doboy, Dante Change,
Sean Dolan and More
JULY 28
A show starring Dante Chang, Doboy, Sean Dolan, Precious Hall, Seth D’Antuono, Ai Yoshihara, Shea Freeman and Gerald Gamble.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $20, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 7:30 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Schaub and Friends
JULY 28
Brendan Schaub is a stand-up comedian, TV personality and podcast host.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $25, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 8 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Uncensored Comedy w/ Chaunte Wayans
JULY 28
Chaunte Wayans makes a special appearance.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $25, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 10 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Fudge Factor
JULY 29
Fudge Factor is an improvised standup comedy game show where the audience submit topics for the comedians to riff on. Every member of the audience gets to be a part of the action by writing down suggestions. Then they get to sit back and watch, while the comedians fudge their way through their sets.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $20, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 7:30 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
IHP: Max Amini, Lou Lou Gonzalez, Brett Riley
JULY 29
A fundraiser show starring Max Amini, Brett Riley, Lou Lou Gonzalez, Shaena Rabbani, and hosted by: Nikole Denise. About 70% of all ticket sales from this show will be donated to the nonprofit Spreading Mindfulness.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $30, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 8 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Sean Porter and Friends
JULY 29
Starring Sean Porter, Martin Morrow, Fumi Abe, Ashley Mathaw, Kam Torry, Erin Callahan, and hosted by Kristy Quinn.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $20, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 9:30 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
An Evening of Comedy and Jazz
JULY 29
Chaun Tucker’s evening of comedy and jazz featuring The Chaun Clay Don Band. Starring Malik B, Lionell Dalton and Courtney Haynes.
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $25, 21 and older, with a two-item minimum per seat, 10 p.m., icehousecomedy.com
Summer of MOZ. Live Tribute to Morrissey and The Smiths Show and Dance Night
JULY 29
Dance and sing along to songs by Morrissey and The Smith, with music videos on the largest LED wall in town, with DJs Jack Tames and Ané Uno.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com, eventbrite.com
Brick Fest Live
JULY 29 TO JULY 30
This Lego event is a feast for the senses, with life-size models made from bricks; hands-on activities; visits with the cast of “Lego Masters” and cosplayers; and shopping.
Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $16.99, various times, brickfestlive.com
Ongoing events
“All Consuming:
Art and the Essence of Food”
TO AUG. 14
This exhibition takes guests on a journey to the past to Europe from the year 1500 and into the 1900s and shows how artists responded to and shaped food cultures. There are 60 paintings, prints, photographs, and sculptures from the Norton Simon’s collections. There are three distinct themes — “hunger,” “excess” and “sustenance” — these three dive into a range of relationships with eating and drinking, the pros, and cons, displayed in two galleries at the Norton Simon Museum.
Norton Simon Museum. 411 W. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, various prices, and times, nortonsimon.org
Community Stitches:
Quilt Designs & Stories
TO SEPT. 10
“Community Stitches: Quilt Designs & Stories,” in the History Center Galleries at the Pasadena Museum of History, features more than 60 quilts representing over 180 years of quilt-making in America. Curated by Arlene Stevens and Leah Zieber of the California Heritage Quilt Project, it highlights include treasures from the museum’s extensive textile collection along with select pieces on loan.
Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, $9, $7 seniors, free for museum members, students, and children younger than 18, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays, pasadenahistory.org
“Grand Views:
The Immersive World of Panoramas”
TO SEPT. 10
Presented by Forest Lawn Museum of Glendale and the Velaslavasay Panorama, “Grand Views: The Immersive World of Panoramas” explores the history of panoramic paintings, an immersive, large-scale artistic format popularized in the 18th and 19th centuries. Grand Views will feature an array of artworks and artifacts spanning the late-18th century to present, including never-before-displayed preparatory paintings, 19th century prints and posters, a painted movie backdrop, and more. Organized thematically, the exhibition addresses three major topics: the early history of panoramas, crucifixion panoramas, and panoramas in Hollywood and Los Angeles. In addition, Forest Lawn will launch a new documentary-style audio-visual program on Jan Styka’s “Crucifixion,” during the run of the exhibition. A centerpiece of the exhibition is “Panorama of the Valley of the Smokes” by Sara Velas, founder of the Velaslavasay Panorama, in 2000.
Forest Lawn Museum at Forest Lawn-Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, free, various times,
Descanso Gardens:
“Living in a Wildlife Corridor”
TO OCT. 1
Descanso Gardens’ Boddy House will host “Living in a Wildlife Corridor,” presented by the Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy. The exhibit showcases photography capturing the intricate details of native fauna, accompanied by life-size sculptures that bring these creatures to life. Complementing the photography and sculptures are a curated selection of original paintings, prints and drawings that celebrate the beauty and diversity of the wildlife found within Descanso Gardens’ extensive landscape.
Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, various times, $5 to $15, 818-949-4200,