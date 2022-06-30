Movies Under the Stars
JULY 1
This week, revisit the age-old classic of “Casablanca” for free at One Colorado. Bring seating and blankets and relax under the stars, or spend $30 at one of the local establishments and enjoy VIP seating with free popcorn, candy and a soft drink.
One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, free admission, 8:30 p.m., onecolorado.com
The Smiths and Morrissey Live Tribute Night with Nowhere Fast
JULY 1
Prepare for an ’80s dance party with the best of The Smiths and Morrissey performed by the tribute act Nowhere Fast. Enjoy the biggest LED wall in town and dance the night away with all your favorite ’80s hits.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to
1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Kidspace Children’s Museum Free Family Night
JULY 1
Enjoy a night at the Children’s Museum totally free. Experience splashing fountains, giant science projects, the rope bridge, the trike tracks and the physics forest.
Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, free admission, 4 to 8 p.m.,
Eat See Hear: “Jaws”
JULY 2
Celebrate Independence Day weekend with a special screening of Steven Spielberg’s classic “Jaws.” When a killer shark terrorizes the waters of Long Island, it’s up to the sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to put it down for good. Come in at 6 to enjoy food and music, or just pop in at 8:30 p.m. to enjoy the movie.
Centennial Square, 100 Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, $14 to $30 admission, 6 to 10:30 p.m., eatseehear.com
Harvest Rock Church Fourth of July Picnic
JULY 3
Enjoy games, food and prizes at the Ambassador Campus. Come celebrate the birth of our country with the greatest gifts of all: family, friends and fresh chicken.
Ambassador Campus, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, $10 adult ticket, $5 child ticket, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., harvestrock.church
Live Tribute to The Smiths and The Misfits with The Smithfits
JULY 7
Join the Smithfits as they play the greatest hits from The Smiths and The Misfits together in one package. Enjoy the biggest LED wall in town and dance the night away with all your favorite ’80s hits.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Phoebe’s Ukulele Workshop
JULY 7
Learn more about the craft of ukuleles with this weekly course. Ukuleles are provided and checked out, so kids can practice without having to already have their own.
La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library
’80s Flashback with a Live Tribute to Blondie by Blonde E
JULY 8
Join Blonde E with a live tribute to her likeness, Blondie, at The Mixx Club. Dance the night away with all of Blondie’s best hits. Enjoy the biggest LED wall in town and dance the night away with all your favorite ’80s hits.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Waste to Wonder: Recycled Art Masterpieces
JULY 8
Kids from 10 to 14 are encouraged to learn the art of recycling through their art. Learn how to put recycled materials and craft supplies together to make something completely unique, then put that art on display all throughout August in the library.
La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 2 to
3:30 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library
Pet Adoption Day
JULY 9
Gelson partners with the Humane Societies this Pet Adoption Day to help find homes for pets in need. Adopt a furry friend and bring joy and comfort to the life of an animal.
Pasadena Humane, 361 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 818-377-6494, pasadenahumane.org
Retro Video Game Day
JULY 9
Learn more about gaming history and join up in the library meeting room for an afternoon of fun, with all sorts of retro games available for play.
Santa Catalina Branch Library, 999 E. Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, 2 to 4 p.m., free, 626-744-7272,
Roxy Rose at Museum of Neon Art
JULY 10
Join an immersive in-person class with accomplished glassblower Roxy Rose at the Museum of Neon Art. Learn about how to blow the glass and handle the electrics of a unique piece from a professional with decades of experience under her belt.
Museum of Neon Art, 216 S. Brand Boulevard, Glendale, $300, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 818-696-2149, neonmona.com