dineLA Restaurant Week
TO APRIL 15
DineLA Restaurant Week is a 15-day dining event showcasing LA’s culinary diversity. Participating restaurants include Alexander’s Steakhouse, Malbec, Shiro Restaurant, Beer and Claw, All India Café, Il Fornaio, Sage Plant Based Bistro and Brewery, and The Kitchen Italian Café and Pizzeria.
Various locations and prices, discoverlosangeles.com
“Ann” with Holland Taylor
TO APRIL 24
Written and performed by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor, “Ann” pays tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards. After successful runs on Broadway and across Texas and Washington, D.C., Holland brings the Tony-nominated performance to Pasadena.
Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molina Avenue, Pasadena, see website for ticket prices, various times, pasadenaplayhouse.org
Butterfly Season at Kidspace Children’s Museum
TO MAY 31
Start a new spring tradition with the family by adopting painted lady caterpillars from Kidspace Children’s Museum. Take care of the caterpillars for a few weeks to watch them metamorphosize into butterflies.
Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $14.95, kidspacemuseum.org
Strangeways: A Tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey
APRIL 14
Strangeways is the perfect way to prep for May’s Cruel World festival at the Rose Bowl featuring Morrissey. Check out Strangeways and its best interpretations of The Smiths and Morrissey’s songs.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $12.50, themixxclub.com
Gene Loves Jezebel
APRIL 15
Gene Loves Jezebel will perform hits like “Heartache,” “Desire,” “The Motion of Love,” “Jealous” and “Break the Chain.”
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $10, themixxclub.com, eventbrite.com
Exploring Pasadena: Developing the 10 W. Walnut Exhibit Project
APRIL 19
How do we tell the story of Pasadena’s long-ago neighborhoods, places that were razed and uprooted in the name of “urban renewal”? Join exhibit planner, writer and curator Heather Lindquist for an illustrated presentation on the newly unveiled “10 W. Walnut Exhibit.”
Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, $15 general; $10 PMH members, 7 p.m., https://10w_walnut_presentation.eventbrite.com
Helen Hudson
APRIL 23
Helen Hudson warbled her way into the Guinness Book of World Records for singing the anthem at every MLB stadium. Still, she’s taking her original songs on the road. She has opened/performed with entertainers from Don McLean to Billy Crystal but lately is most proud of having taught Kacey Musgraves how to do a handstand.
Coffee Gallery, 2029 Lake Avenue, Altadena, $20, 2 p.m., coffeegallery.com
World Wish Day Cocktail Party
APRIL 27
Grant One Colorado’s wish and join the party. One Colorado and Terraces at Ambassador Gardens are partnering for a World Wish Day celebration with a cocktail hour and a live performance by Chris Pierce. In addition, in April, guests are invited to take a wish tag from any retailer throughout One Colorado and businesses in Old Pasadena, make a wish and hang it on the Wish Tree in the Courtyard at One Colorado. Plus, scan the QR code displayed on the wish tag and enter for a chance to win a $1,500 One Colorado gift card. For each tag hung, One Colorado and Etco Homes will donate $1 to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
One Colorado, Hugus Alley, Pasadena, free admission, 5 to 7:30 p.m.,
The Pasadena Symphony presents “Beethoven Symphony No. 5”
APRIL 30
The concert features conductor Keitaro Harada, pianist Valentina Lisitsa and musician James Thatcher, among others.
Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $35,
2 p.m. and 8 p.m., pops.org
Altadena Guild of Huntington Hospital’s home and garden tour
MAY 1
The 69th annual home and garden tour happens on Mendocino Lane in Altadena, featuring four homes and gardens, vendors, street music, café, car show and community booths. The proceeds go to Huntington Hospital and Huntington Medical Research Center.
Mendocino Lane, Altadena, $40 online, various times, altadenaguild.org
Paul Yalnezian
MAY 1
Global warming, racism, abortion, multiple forms of discrimination, religious extremism, anti-Semitism, homelessness and other issues are rooted in the misunderstanding of the meaning, purpose and mechanism of life, according to Yalnezian. The author will spend two hours talking about two of his upcoming books that “radically change the way we think and conduct ourselves in life.”
Pasadena Antique Warehouse, 1609 E. Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, free,
6 to 8 p.m., 818-451-6796, paul@righthome.com
Rose Bowl Flea Market
MAY 8
For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.
Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,