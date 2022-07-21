‘Freestyle Love Supreme’
JULY 12 TO AUGUST 7
Feel the love at the Pasadena Playhouse with the 2020 Tony Award recipient “Freestyle Love Supreme.” Using cues from the audience to change the course of the play, no two performances are exactly the same.
Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. Molino Avenue, Pasadena, $30, 626-356-7529, pasadenaplayhouse.org
Santa Cat Crafternoons
JULY 21
Drop in every Thursday to the Pintoresca library for a different craft project. This week, learn how to make art using paper beads.
La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library
Movies Under the Stars: “The Wizard of Oz”
JULY 22
This week at One Colorado, head off to see the wizard in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz.” When a massive tornado rips through Kansas, a young girl is transported to a world of magic and wonder to save the land from the scourge of the evil wicked witch.
One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., free admission, onecolorado.com
Pasadena POPs Summer Concert Series.
JULY 23
Join a tribute to Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” at Pasadena’s summer concert series.
301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, 7:30 to 9 p.m., $15 to $25, 626-531-1401, pasadenasymphony-pops.org
42 Years of Depeche Mode Dance Party & Live Show with Devotional Experience
JULY 23
Join The Mixx club in celebrating 42 years of Depeche Mode. Endorsed by Depeche Mode, the Devotional Experience is ready to bring the hits and pay respect to the English electronic music band.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Sew it Begins: Bucket Hats
JULY 26
Teens and adults are invited to join in over Zoom to learn how to make a reversible bucket hat. Follow along at home with your own sewing machine and customize the clothing to your liking.
Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 3 to 6 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library/
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Hump Day Happy Hour
JULY 27
Geeks, nerds, dweebs and dorks are all invited to Wednesday happy hour at The Mixx Club. Join the appropriately named Geeks Who Drink for trivia night with alcohol and prizes.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, free admission, 7 to 10 p.m., themixxclub.com
Video Game Club
JULY 28
Join fellow teenagers for all kinds of games together on the Nintendo Switch. Drop by any time with no registration required. Meet new people your age and find new experiences together while playing modern classics.
Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 4 to 6 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library/
Santa Cat Crafternoons
JULY 28
Drop in every Thursday to the Pintoresca library for a craft project. This week, learn how to make art using paper beads.
La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 4 to 5 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library
Phoebe’s Ukulele Workshop
JULY 28
Learn more about the craft of ukuleles with this weekly course. Ukuleles are provided and checked out, so kids can practice without having to already have their own.
La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library
Rose Bowl Stadium Guided Tours
JULY 29
Take a tour of the historic Rose Bowl Stadium, a national historic landmark. Learn more about the place where sports history has been made, look through the press box and the locker rooms.
Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $20, rosebowlstadium.com
Movies Under the Stars: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
JULY 29
This week at One Colorado, come see “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” In this 1961 romantic comedy, watch as New York socialite Holly Golightly becomes enthralled by a young man who yearns to be a writer. Love and money get in the way, however, when Holly’s past decisions start to catch up with her.
One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., free admission, onecolorado.com
“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” at Victory Park
JULY 30
Come enjoy the summer weather at the park with friends and family with an outdoor showing of the film “Anchorman.” Ron Burgundy is the best newsman in San Diego, until when a hotshot anchorwoman threatens his place at the top.
Victory Park, 2575 Paloma Street, Pasadena, 5:30 to 11 p.m., $10 to $30 admission, streetfoodcinema.com