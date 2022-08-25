Load the Lockers
ALL AUGUST
Help kids get an education with One Colorado’s school supply drive. Simply leave good condition notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, headphones and other necessities in the lockers there and ensure kids can get the supplies they need.
One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, onecolorado.com
Video Game Club
AUG. 25
Join fellow teenagers for games on the Nintendo Switch. Drop by any time with no registration required. Meet new people and find new experiences together while playing modern classics.
Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 4 to 6 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library/
Pastilla + Cuevo Live on Stage
AUG. 27
See local Spanish indie rockers Pastilla, as well as their special guest, Cuevo, live on stage. Tons of Latin Alternative favorites will be played new and old, with backing from special guest Ané Uno from the famed Automatico dance fiestas and concerts.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Pasadena POPs Summer Concert Series.
AUG. 27
Join a live concert with Michael Cavanaugh as he sings Billy Joel and Elton John songs at Pasadena’s summer concert series. Celebrate the music of two of the world’s greatest singers together in one big event.
The Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, 7:30 to 9 p.m., $25 general admission, 626-531-1401, pasadenasymphony-pops.org
End of Summer Bash
AUG. 27
End summer in style with one last party to cap off August. The event boasts a beer garden, a photo booth, carnival games, free snacks and live music. Best of all, the party is absolutely free for all entrants.
One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, 4 to 7 p.m., free, onecolorado.com
The Linda Ronstadt Experience with The Mighty Cash Cats Johnny Cash Tribute
AUG. 27
Listen to hits written by the great Johnny Cash and Linda Ronstadt sung together live on stage. Classics like “Ring of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Blue Bayou,” and “Different Drum” will feature, as well as duets like “Jackson” and “It Ain’t me Babe.”
Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Avenue, Altadena, 8 p.m., $20 admission, 626-798-6236, coffeegallery.com
Summer Concert Series at One Colorado
AUG. 27
Join One Colorado for a concert underneath the stars and dance the night away. Admission is free for all ages. Listen to the great DJs and musicians of Los Angeles all in one place.
One Colorado, 4 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, 8 to 10 p.m., free admission, oldpasadena.org
Sew it Begins: Elastic Waist Skirt
AUG. 30
Teens and adults are invited to join in over Zoom to learn how to make an elastic waist skirt. Follow along at home with your own sewing machine and customize the clothing to your liking.
Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 3 to 6 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library/
“America’s Got Talent” Filming
AUG. 30
Become a part of primetime television history and join the audience for the hit show “America’s Got Talent.” Join celebrity judges Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel for an unforgettable event seeing the talent.
Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., free admission, on-camera-audiences.com
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Hump Day Happy Hour
AUG. 31
Geeks, nerds, dweebs, and dorks are all invited to Wednesday happy hour at The Mixx Club. Join the appropriately named Geeks Who Drink for trivia night with alcohol, food and prizes.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, free admission, 7 to 10 p.m., themixxclub.com
The Ultimate ’80s Tribute Show with Past Action Heroes
SEPT. 2
This Labor Day weekend, celebrate 1980s music with good drinks and the biggest LED screen in town.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Pasadena City College Flea Market
SEPT. 4
With over 400 collectors and countless intermingling shoppers, the College Flea Market promises a little something for everyone, ranging from high-end antiques to items you’d find in a typical rummage sale.
Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 626-585-7906, pasadena.edu/community/flea-market/
Mount Wilson Observatory’s Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome.
SEPT. 4
Enter the iconic vaulted dome of the Mount Wilson Observatory for a concert of all the old classics. Cécilia Tsan has curated an extensive presentation of the Ravel String Quartet for all ages to enjoy.
100 Mount Wilson Circle Road, Mount Wilson, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., $50 admission, mtwilson.edu