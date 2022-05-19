Butterfly Season at Kidspace Children’s Museum
TO MAY 31
Start a new spring tradition with the family by adopting painted lady caterpillars from Kidspace Children’s Museum. Take care of the caterpillars for a few weeks to watch them metamorphosize into butterflies.
Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $14.95, various times, kidspacemuseum.org
The Sweetest Perfection
MAY 20
The Depeche Mode tribute acts brings hits like “Personal Jesus” and “Behind the Wheel.”
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $14, 7 p.m., themixxclub.com
Movie Matinees
MAY 20 AND MAY 27
“Walk the Line,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon and which chronicles Johnny Cash’s life from his difficult upbringing on an Arkansas farm to his move to Nashville, screens on May 20; “How to Marry a Millionaire” with Marilyn Monroe and Lauren Bacall shows on May 27.
Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, free, 1 p.m.,
Produce Distribution
MAY 20
Bags of fresh vegetables will be distributed on the patio, courtesy of Order of Malta Mobile Ministries. One bag per person will be available; bring an empty bag. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Registration is not required.
Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, free, 9 to 11 a.m., 626-795-4331, pasadenaseniorcenter.org
Health Fair
MAY 20
Get free blood pressure and glucose testing, hearing tests, updated in Medicare health plans and community resources.
Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, free, 9 to 11 a.m.,
Nancy Evans Dance Theatre: “Works 2022: Roots and Branches”
MAY 21 AND MAY 22
NEDT will celebrate the roots of modern dance pioneers Mary Wigman, Martha Graham and Lester Horton by showcasing work from artists who have grown and branched from them — Nancy Evans Doede, Nancy McKnight Hauser, Viola Farber, Bella Lewitsky, Don Martin and John Pennington. Following the Saturday performance is a Q&A with the performers.
ARC (A Room to Create), 1158 E. Colorado, Pasadena, $25 general, $20 students/seniors,
Just Like Heaven
MAY 21
Performers include Bloc Party, Chromeo, Cut Copy, Franz Ferdinand, Geographer, the Go! Team, the Hives, Islands, Kele Okereke (DJ set), the Cribs, Interpol, M.I.A., Modest Mouse, Peaches, Santigold, the Shins, the Raveonettes, Them Jeans and More Cinespace DJs, Wolf Parade and Yelle.
Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, tickets start at $179, noon,
Dine at Sorriso to Support the Pasadena Senior Center
MAY 22
Dine at Sorriso Ristorante & Bar for brunch of lunch to help the Pasadena Senior Center. The restaurant, which features a tapas menu as well as entree salads and main courses, will donate 15% of that day’s profits to Pasadena Senior Center on behalf of everyone who prints out a flyer from the PSC website and brings it to Sorriso. Proceeds will benefit programs, activities and services of the Pasadena Senior Center. To download the flier, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Dine Out & Benefit PSC.
Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 119 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, various pricing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 626-795-4331, pasadenaseniorcenter.org
Museums of the Arroyo Day
MAY 22
MOTA Day includes free admission and activities at six museums located along the celebrated Arroyo Seco. In addition to the Pasadena Museum of History, visit the Autry’s Southwest Museum Mount Washington Campus, Gamble House, Heritage square Museum, Los Angeles Police Museum and Lummis Home & Garden. At PMH, view “Starting Anew” and peek inside the Finnish Folk Art Museum.
Various locations, museumsofthearroyo.com
Pasadena Senior Center Masters Series
MAY 24 TO JUNE 28
The spring term of the Masters Series, with the theme American Art Museums and Collectors, will feature art historian Katherine E. Zoraster, whose specialty is art of the Western world from the Renaissance to the 20th century. She will lead the multimedia sessions with examples of America’s more notable art museums and explain the history behind them.
Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, and Zoom, $75 for members, $90 nonmembers, Tuesdays 2 to 4 p.m., 626-795-4331, pasadenaseniorcenter.org
From Life After Manzanar to Clark and Division
MAY 24
Join Naomi Hirahara and Heather Lindquist for this one-on-one conversation. They will discuss the research behind their books and how nonfiction leads to fiction.
Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 7 to 8:15 p.m., eventbrite.com
Curator’s Tour: “Starting Anew:” Transforming Pasadena, 1890-1930
JUNE 3, JULY 8 AND AUG. 19
Explore “Starting Anew” with curator Brad Macneil. Learn more about the exhibition and stories of Pasadena’s transformative years.
Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 11 a.m. to noon, eventbrite.com
Rose Bowl Flea Market
JUNE 12
For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.
Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 9 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com