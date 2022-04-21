“Ann” with Holland Taylor
TO APRIL 24
Written and performed by Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor, “Ann” pays tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards. After successful runs on Broadway and across Texas and Washington, D.C., Holland brings the Tony-nominated performance to Pasadena.
Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molina Avenue, Pasadena, see website for ticket prices, various times,
Fine Art Open Studios
APRIL 22
BFA and MFA candidates from the ArtCenter’s fine art and graduate art programs open their studios and exhibit their work.
ArtCenter South Campus, 870 and 950 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, no reservations required, 5 to 8 p.m., artcenter.edu
ArtCenter Film Screening
APRIL 22
ArtCenter’s BFA and MFA candidates from the film department screen their work in the college’s newly renovated Ahmanson Auditorium.
Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida Street, Pasadena, reservations required, 7 to 10 p.m., https://bit.ly/ArtCenterFilm,
Maladjusted
APRIL 22
Maladjusted pays tribute to the Smiths and Morrissey.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $15, 8:30 p.m., themixxclub.com
Nemanja Radulovic, Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto”
APRIL 23 AND APRIL 24
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, led by music director Jaime Martin, presents the U.S. debut of Franco-Serbian violinist Nemanja Radulovic performing Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto.”
April 23: Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Boulevard, Glendale, tickets start at $29; 8 p.m., April 24: Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, tickets start at $29, 7 p.m., 213-622-7001, laco.org
Boan
APRIL 23
Join the club for a darker side of Spanglish music with Boan.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, price TBA, 8:30 p.m.,
Helen Hudson
APRIL 23
Helen Hudson warbled her way into the Guinness Book of World Records for singing the anthem at every MLB stadium. Still, she’s taking her original songs on the road. She has opened/performed with entertainers from Don McLean to Billy Crystal but lately is most proud of having taught Kacey Musgraves how to do a handstand.
Coffee Gallery, 2029 Lake Avenue, Altadena, $20, 2 p.m., coffeegallery.com
Pittance Chamber Music:
“Liebeslieder!”
APRIL 23
Pittance Chamber Music offers a rare opportunity to hear the complete liebeslieder of Johannes Brahms.
First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $10 student rush with ID, $25 senior ticket, $40 single ticket, 7:30 p.m., 310-871-0621, pittancechambermusic.org, info@pittancechambermusic.org
Friends in Cheese
APRIL 25
Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery is hosting a fundraiser for local nonprofit Friends in Deed. Dishes from five local restaurants including Union, Otoño, Yang’s Kitchen, Bone Kettle and Agnes will be served. Raffle prizes will be given from each restaurant. VIP tickets include early access and a special gift bag.
Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery, 40 W. Green Street, Pasadena, $100 general admission, $250 VIP, 6 p.m. VIP, 6:45 to 10 p.m., bit.ly/3EqkoDg
Social and Racial Justice Movements
in Museums
APRIL 26
The talk about how museums and collecting institutions can support contemporary social and racial justice movements features Lonnie G. Bunch III, 14th secretary of the Smithsonian Institution; Huntington President Karen R. Lawrence; and Robert C. Davidson Jr., Huntington governor. The lecture is part of Why It Matters, a series in which The Huntington’s president speaks with distinguished guests about the enduring relevance of the humanities.
The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, free with reservations, 6 p.m., huntington.org
World Wish Day Cocktail Party
APRIL 27
Grant One Colorado’s wish and join the party. One Colorado and Terraces at Ambassador Gardens are partnering for a World Wish Day celebration with a cocktail hour and a live performance by Chris Pierce. In addition, in April, guests are invited to take a wish tag from any retailer throughout One Colorado and businesses in Old Pasadena, make a wish and hang it on the Wish Tree in the Courtyard at One Colorado. Plus, scan the QR code displayed on the wish tag and enter for a chance to win a $1,500 One Colorado gift card. For each tag hung, One Colorado and Etco Homes will donate $1 to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
One Colorado, Hugus Alley, Pasadena, free admission, 5 to 7:30 p.m.,
The Pasadena Symphony:
“Beethoven Symphony No. 5”
APRIL 30
The concert features conductor Keitaro Harada, pianist Valentina Lisitsa and musician James Thatcher, among others.
Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, tickets start at $35, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., pops.org
The Ronald McDonald House Charities: Walk for Kids
APRIL 30
Walk for Kids is an annual fundraiser to support families receiving comfort, care and support from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. This fun, family-friendly event calls on volunteers, companies and donors within their local community to keep families close.
Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, free, ticket reservations required, 7:30 p.m.,
Cinco de Mayo at the Rose Bowl
MAY 1
This free, family-friendly event honors Alice Mijares Recendez’s mother, Jesucita Mijares, who founded Mijares Restaurant in Pasadena in 1920. Alice Mijares Recendez, Jesucita’s daughter, and Mayor Victor Gordo will be the inaugural Cinco de Mayo co-grand marshals. Families can enjoy traditional music featuring live performances from mariachi to La Sonora Dinamita and Folklorico dancers; watch a soccer tournament; and enjoy an active children’s play area.
Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, free, ticket reservations required via eventbrite.com, time TBA, rosebowlstadium.com
Altadena Guild of Huntington
Hospital: Home and Garden tour
MAY 1
The 69th annual home and garden tour happens on Mendocino Lane in Altadena, featuring four homes and gardens, vendors, street music, café, a car show and community booths. The proceeds go to Huntington Hospital and Huntington Medical Research Center.
Mendocino Lane, Altadena, $40 online, various times, altadenaguild.org
Paul Yalnezian
MAY 1
Global warming, racism, abortion, multiple forms of discrimination, religious extremism, anti-Semitism, homelessness and other issues are rooted in the misunderstanding of the meaning, purpose and mechanism of life, according to Paul Yalnezian. The author will spend two hours talking about two of his upcoming books that “radically change the way we think and conduct ourselves in life.”
Pasadena Antique Warehouse, 1609 E. Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 6 to 8 p.m., 818-451-6796, paul@righthome.com
Live Tribute to Mana
MAY 5
This special Cinco de Mayo fiesta features $5 shots, the live tribute to Mana and cerveza specials.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 p.m., $10, themixxclub.com