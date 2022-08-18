Load the Lockers
ALL AUGUST
Help kids get an education with One Colorado’s school supply drive. Simply leave good condition notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, headphones and more in the lockers there and ensure kids can get the supplies they need.
One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, onecolorado.com
Video Game Club
AUG. 18
Join fellow teenagers for all kinds of games together on the Nintendo Switch. Drop by any time with no registration required. Meet new people your age and find new experiences together while playing modern classics.
Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 4 to 6 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library
Potato POWERRRRRR!!
AUG. 18
Learn the awesome power of potatoes as energy sources at the library. Figure out the science behind electricity and how an LED light or even a full clock can be brought to life using only the energy from a potato.
Santa Catalina Branch Library, 999 E. Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, 3:30 to 5 p.m., free, 626-744-7272, cityofpasadena.net/library
Guided Tour of Pasadena Senior Center
AUG. 18
Take a tour of the Pasadena Senior center and learn more about the first accredited senior center in California.
Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, Pasadena, 626-795-4331, Pasadenaseniorcenter.org
Live Tribute to the Strokes & the Killers
AUG. 19
Join the tribute band ‘Not the Killers’ for a throwback to both The Killers and The Strokes. Enjoy the biggest LED wall in town and dance the night away with all your favorite 80s hits. Drink and food specials all night.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Feels Like Summer: Acoustic Sessions
AUG. 20
Live acoustic sessions are held on the patio every Saturday all summer long at the Pasadena Commons. Guests can enjoy dinner and drinks with live entertainment.
Pasadena Commons, 140-146 S. Lake Avenue, free admission, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., pasadenacommons.com
Head in the Clouds Festival
AUG. 20-21
The popular Asian music festival returns to Pasadena with over 25 artists in the lineup across the Asian diaspora. Listen to all your favorite foreign bands or get a better sense of the culture and fall in love with a new art form.
Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $225 two-day general admission, la.hitcfestival.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Filming
AUG. 23
Become a part of primetime television history and join the audience for the hit show America’s Got Talent. Join celebrity judges Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel for an unforgettable event seeing the talent in America.
Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., free admission, on-camera-audiences.com
Afternoon Games
AUG. 23
Enjoy fun for all ages and hop in with the family to play a variety of afternoon games at the library. Bring your own snacks and enjoy.
Villa Parke Community Center Branch Library, 363 E. Villa Street, Pasadena, 4 to 5:30 p.m., free, cityofpasadena.net/library
Pasadena POPs Summer Concert Series.
AUG. 27
Join a live and in-person concert with Michael Cavanaugh as he sings Billy Joel & Elton John at Pasadena’s summer concert series. Celebrate the music of two of the world’s greatest singers together in one big event.
The Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, 7:30 to 9 p.m., $25 general admission, 626-531-1401, pasadenasymphony-pops.org
End of Summer Bash
AUG. 27
End summer in style with one last party to cap off August. The event boasts a beer garden, a photo booth, carnival games, free snacks, and live music. Best of all, the party is absolutely free for all entrants.
One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, 4 to 7 p.m., free, onecolorado.com
The Linda Ronstadt Experience with the Mighty Cash Cats Johnny Cash Tribute
AUG. 27
Listen to hits written by the great Johnny Cash and Linda Ronstadt sung together live on stage. Classics like “Ring of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Blue Bayou” and “Different Drum” will feature, as well as duets like “Jackson” and “It Ain’t me Babe.”
Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Avenue, Altadena, 8 p.m, $20 admission, 626-798-6236
Summer Concert Series at One Colorado
AUG. 27
Join One Colorado for a concert underneath the stars and dance the night away. Admission is absolutely free for all ages. Listen to the great DJs and Musicians of Los Angeles all in one place.
One Colorado, 4 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, 8 to 10 p.m., free admission, oldpasadena.org