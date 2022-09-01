Take & Make
ALL SEPTEMBER
All month long, swing down by the library and learn to make your own art projects at the San Rafael library. This Latino Heritage Month, learn to make rocking paper plate llamas from Peruvian culture and day of the dead skeleton puppets linked to the spirits of the ancestors.
San Rafael Branch Library, 1240 Nithsdale Road, Pasadena, free, cityofpasadena.net/library
Video Game Club
SEPT. 1
Join fellow teenagers for all kinds of games together on the Nintendo Switch. Drop by any time with no registration required. Meet new people your age and find new experiences together while playing modern classics.
Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 4 to 6 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library
The Ultimate ’80s Tribute Show with Past Action Heroes
SEPT. 2
This Labor Day weekend, celebrate the action heroes of the past with good drinks and the biggest LED screen in town.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., themixxclub.com
Pasadena City College Flea Market
SEPT. 4
With over 400 collectors and countless intermingling shoppers, the college flea market promises a little something for everyone, ranging from high-end antiques to items you’d find in a typical rummage sale.
Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 626-585-7906, pasadena.edu/community/flea-market
Mount Wilson Observatory’s Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome.
SEPT. 4
Enter the iconic vaulted dome of the Mount Wilson Observatory for a concert of all the old classics. Cécilia Tsan has curated an extensive presentation of the Ravel String Quartet for all ages to enjoy.
Mount Wilson Observatory, 100 Mount Wilson Circle Road, Mount Wilson, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., $50 admission, mtwilson.edu
Homework Help (K-Middle School)
SEPT. 6
With school finally back in session, many students may find themselves struggling with a new grade and new work to do. Get them the help they need at the library and make sure they don’t fall behind with additional homework help.
La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., free, cityofpasadena.net/library
“America’s Got Talent” Filming
SEPT. 6
Become a part of primetime television history and join the audience for the hit show “America’s Got Talent.” Join celebrity judges Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel for an unforgettable event seeing the talent in America.
Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., free admission, on-camera-audiences.com
Free Health Screening
SEPT. 8
Get a free health check and make sure everything is in good shape with a free health screening by the registered nurses at Huntington Health. Blood pressure tests, blood glucose screenings, referrals, and health education are all available for free. A two-hour fast minimum is required for blood glucose testing.
La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free, cityofpasadena.net/library
A Special Beatles Live Tribute & Happy Hour Live Show
SEPT. 9
Enjoy food and drink at Mixx Club Happy Hour with two hours of classic tunes by the Beatles. Enjoy rare music from the band as well as free admission to party under the biggest LED screen in town.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, free admission, 6 to 9 p.m., themixxclub.com
Brick Fest Live
SEPT. 11 TO SEPT. 12
Brick Fest Live is the premiere convention spot for all kinds of fun activities, as well as exclusive Lego merchandise. The con features life-sized models of popular characters made exclusively with Lego blocks, as well as photo ops and, of course, plenty of building.
Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, ticket prices vary, brickfestlive.com/2021-2022
Rose Bowl Flea Market
SEPT. 11
For over 50 years the Rose Bowl Flea Market has been the most well-attended and vendor-profitable flea market in the country. The market is known all over the world because of its quality of vendors and great shoppers of all ages.
Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, $20 for VIP early admission from 5 to 8:30 a.m., $10 for general admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rosebowlstadium.com
Jackbox Games for Teens
SEPT. 14
Join in on super fun and comical social games from the Jackbox Party Pack, including Quiplash, Fibbage and Trivia Murder Party. Get weird with it and make some new friends through social comedy.
Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 3:30 to 5 p.m., cityofpasadena.net/library