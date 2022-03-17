Calendar

Family Nature Walk

SATURDAYS IN MARCH

Enjoy a guided nature walk every Saturday in March with La Jaja Kids at Eaton Canyon Natural Area. Recommended for all ages and families. 

Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, 9 to 11 a.m., free, lajajakids.com

 

Pasadena Symphony and Pops Presents Mozart Symphony No. 40

MARCH 12 TO MARCH 19 

Program features Adam Schoenberg Finding Rothko, Grieg — Piano Concerto, Mozart Symphony No. 40 with conductor Brett Mitchell and pianist Aldo Lopez-Gavilan.

Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, $35, 2 to 4 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m., 626-793-7172,

pasadenasymphony-pops.org

 

Butterfly Season at

Kidspace Children’s Museum

MARCH 13 TO MAY 31

Start a new spring tradition with the family by adopting painted lady caterpillars from Kidspace Children’s Museum. Take care of the caterpillars for a few weeks to watch them metamorphosize into butterflies. 

Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $14.95, kidspacemuseum.org

 

Mariachi Manchester: A tribute to the Smiths and Morrissey

MARCH 18

Listen to a new take on hits like “How Soon is Now?” and “Suedehead.” 

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $12.50, themixxclub.com

 

Enchantment Under the Sea Tiki Prom

MARCH 19 

Event features performances by Los Palalolos with Karaspade. Guests are invited to direct message via Instagram.com/vintagelaclub their favorite tiki photo to enter the Tiki Prom King and Queen contest. 

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 p.m., tickets start at $12.50, themixxclub.com

 

Pasadena Festival of Women Authors

MARCH 19

The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors is an annual literary event featuring seven acclaimed women novelists. The festival offers Q&A author sessions, book signings, a luncheon, and meet and greets. The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors raises money for literary programs. From its inception in 2009, it has awarded grants for more than $400,000 to community nonprofits.

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, $100, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., pasadenaliteraryalliance.org

 

Crown City Symphony

MARCH 20

The Crown City Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Paul Sherman, will feature violin soloist David Park on “The Scottish Fantasy” by Bruch. Also on the program will be “Finlandia” by Sibelius and “The Coriolan Overture” by Beethoven. 

Pasadena Baptist Church, 75 N. Marengo, Pasadena, free admission, 2 p.m., 626-797-1994

 

Great Literature Discussion Group

MARCH 21

Meet members of the community and fellow literature lovers at the weekly discussion at Lamanda Park Branch Library. For an hour, the group will discuss “In the Country of Women” by Susan Straight this week.

Lamanda Park Branch Library, 140 S. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, free admission, 10 to 11 a.m., cityofpasadena.net

 

Art à la Carte

MARCH 22

Learn the basics of drawing, collage and watercolor techniques with artist Lorrie Shriner. This event is virtual.

Via San Rafael Branch Library, free admission, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.,

cityofpasadena.net

 

“Ann” with Holland Taylor

MARCH 23 TO APRIL 24

Written and performed by Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor, “Ann” pays tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards. After successful runs on Broadway and across Texas and Washington, D.C., Holland brings the Tony-nominated performance to Pasadena. 

Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molina Avenue, Pasadena, see website for ticket prices, various times,

pasadenaplayhouse.org

 

Pasadena Home Show

MARCH 26 AND MARCH 27

The Home Show features a wide selection of home improvement professionals in a fun, interactive environment. 

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, register for free passes, $10 at the door, various times, pasadenahomeshow.org

 

Fair Trade Rug Event

MARCH 30 TO APRIL 4

Hand-knotted rugs from Pakistan will be available for purchase at Ten Thousand Villages Pasadena. The event will boast more than 300 rugs, ranging from intricate florals to hand-spun wool natural dye tribals, ranging in size from 2 feet by 3 feet to 10 feet by 14 feet 

Ten Thousand Villages, 567 S. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, free admission, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., bunyaad.com

 

Altadena Guild of Huntington Hospital’s home and garden tour

MAY 1

The 69th annual home and garden tour happens on Mendocino Lane in Altadena, featuring four homes and gardens, vendors, street music, café, car show and community booths. The proceeds go to Huntington Hospital and Huntington Medical Research Center.

Mendocino Lane, Altadena, $40 online, various times, altadenaguild.org 