Family Nature Walk
SATURDAYS IN MARCH
Enjoy a guided nature walk every Saturday in March with La Jaja Kids at Eaton Canyon Natural Area. Recommended for all ages and families.
Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, 9 to 11 a.m., free, lajajakids.com
Pasadena Symphony and Pops Presents Mozart Symphony No. 40
MARCH 12 TO MARCH 19
Program features Adam Schoenberg Finding Rothko, Grieg — Piano Concerto, Mozart Symphony No. 40 with conductor Brett Mitchell and pianist Aldo Lopez-Gavilan.
Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue, Pasadena, $35, 2 to 4 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m., 626-793-7172,
Butterfly Season at
Kidspace Children’s Museum
MARCH 13 TO MAY 31
Start a new spring tradition with the family by adopting painted lady caterpillars from Kidspace Children’s Museum. Take care of the caterpillars for a few weeks to watch them metamorphosize into butterflies.
Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, tickets start at $14.95, kidspacemuseum.org
Mariachi Manchester: A tribute to the Smiths and Morrissey
MARCH 18
Listen to a new take on hits like “How Soon is Now?” and “Suedehead.”
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $12.50, themixxclub.com
Enchantment Under the Sea Tiki Prom
MARCH 19
Event features performances by Los Palalolos with Karaspade. Guests are invited to direct message via Instagram.com/vintagelaclub their favorite tiki photo to enter the Tiki Prom King and Queen contest.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, 8 p.m., tickets start at $12.50, themixxclub.com
Pasadena Festival of Women Authors
MARCH 19
The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors is an annual literary event featuring seven acclaimed women novelists. The festival offers Q&A author sessions, book signings, a luncheon, and meet and greets. The Pasadena Festival of Women Authors raises money for literary programs. From its inception in 2009, it has awarded grants for more than $400,000 to community nonprofits.
Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, $100, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., pasadenaliteraryalliance.org
Crown City Symphony
MARCH 20
The Crown City Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Paul Sherman, will feature violin soloist David Park on “The Scottish Fantasy” by Bruch. Also on the program will be “Finlandia” by Sibelius and “The Coriolan Overture” by Beethoven.
Pasadena Baptist Church, 75 N. Marengo, Pasadena, free admission, 2 p.m., 626-797-1994
Great Literature Discussion Group
MARCH 21
Meet members of the community and fellow literature lovers at the weekly discussion at Lamanda Park Branch Library. For an hour, the group will discuss “In the Country of Women” by Susan Straight this week.
Lamanda Park Branch Library, 140 S. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, free admission, 10 to 11 a.m., cityofpasadena.net
Art à la Carte
MARCH 22
Learn the basics of drawing, collage and watercolor techniques with artist Lorrie Shriner. This event is virtual.
Via San Rafael Branch Library, free admission, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.,
“Ann” with Holland Taylor
MARCH 23 TO APRIL 24
Written and performed by Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor, “Ann” pays tribute to Texas Gov. Ann Richards. After successful runs on Broadway and across Texas and Washington, D.C., Holland brings the Tony-nominated performance to Pasadena.
Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molina Avenue, Pasadena, see website for ticket prices, various times,
Pasadena Home Show
MARCH 26 AND MARCH 27
The Home Show features a wide selection of home improvement professionals in a fun, interactive environment.
Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, register for free passes, $10 at the door, various times, pasadenahomeshow.org
Fair Trade Rug Event
MARCH 30 TO APRIL 4
Hand-knotted rugs from Pakistan will be available for purchase at Ten Thousand Villages Pasadena. The event will boast more than 300 rugs, ranging from intricate florals to hand-spun wool natural dye tribals, ranging in size from 2 feet by 3 feet to 10 feet by 14 feet
Ten Thousand Villages, 567 S. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, free admission, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., bunyaad.com
Altadena Guild of Huntington Hospital’s home and garden tour
MAY 1
The 69th annual home and garden tour happens on Mendocino Lane in Altadena, featuring four homes and gardens, vendors, street music, café, car show and community booths. The proceeds go to Huntington Hospital and Huntington Medical Research Center.
Mendocino Lane, Altadena, $40 online, various times, altadenaguild.org