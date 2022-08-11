The Rose Bowl Stadium, in coordination with the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, launched a silent auction in advance of the Party of the Century set to celebrate the venue’s centennial.
While its live auction will be exclusive to event attendees on Saturday, Aug. 13, this silent auction is available to Rose Bowl fans across the United States while at home.
Silent auction items range from a flag football game inside America’s Stadium to an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium, to a five-day/four-night Hawaii trip. To start bidding and see the available opportunities, visit https://one.bidpal.net/rosebowl/welcome.
Hosted by Emmy-Award winning ESPN commentator Holly Rowe, the sold-out event on Saturday night will raise funds toward the Legacy Foundation Centennial Campaign that has a goal of generating $40 million in new philanthropic support to spark the continued preservation, protection and enhancement of the National Historic Landmark’s future.
Some of this weekend’s live auction items include baseball packages; a Key West vacation; private jet to Pebble Beach; VIP Coldplay experience; “New Year’s Celebration to Remember”; and a trip to Italy.
“Bringing the community together is something that the Rose Bowl Stadium has done for a near century,” said Dedan Brozino, chief development officer.
“It’s time that we celebrate the venue as a unifier and celebrate our vibrant future on the 100th birthday night of this special place.”
