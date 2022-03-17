Mankind has long been fascinated by the limitlessness of outer space and admired the valiant pursuit of those brave enough to explore it. However, the history of space exploration has never been devoid of controversy.
As part of its virtual Behind the Book series, Caltech will host author Fraser MacDonald to speak with JPL historian Erik M. Conway and Caltech archivist Peter Sachs Collopy about his book “Escape from Earth: A Secret History of the Space Rocket.”
The nonfiction piece tells the story of a genius rocket scientist outcasted for his political beliefs that unravels untold mysteries and calls into question the history of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Set in 1930s Pasadena, the book follows the life and work of American aeronautical engineer and rocketry pioneer Frank Malina, who created the first American rocket to reach space and founded the JPL.
“What first interested me about this story was that it didn’t make sense,” MacDonald said. “As a researcher, whenever you kind of latch onto a story like this, things that don’t add up are always really alluring. The story itself has got so many twists and turns; I just couldn’t resist it.”
As a geographer and historian living in Scotland, MacDonald stumbled upon Malina’s story while conducting fieldwork for doctoral research in the Outer Hebrides. He became intrigued by an old Cold War rocket testing range and his fascination with the history of the Corporal missile and its original architect.
“Malina’s story tells us that the emergence of technology can come from the most unlikely places,” MacDonald said.
Though he would later become one of the pioneers of rocketry, Malina was not well funded, MacDonald said. In fact, he was a Ph.D. student with no money when he teamed up with two other scientists, Ed Foreman and Jack Parsons, to build a rocket that could reach outer space.
Against the odds, Malina directed the construction and testing of the United States’ first successful high-altitude-sounding rocket. Although Parsons became synonymous with JPL’s foundation, MacDonald learned he stopped working with Malina long before the organization’s start.
“People want to believe that the origins of space exploration lie in this kind of charismatic, wild card figure, but in fact the origins of JPL lie in a much more earnest, low profile set of high-minded engineers who both wanted to transform American society to make it more equal and wanted to be able to transcend Earth’s atmosphere itself,” MacDonald explained. “I think it’s because Malina had this big cloud of suspicion over him that he’s become a harder figure to celebrate, whereas Jack Parsons appeals to a lot of people’s imagination.”
In 2019, MacDonald published his book “Escape from Earth,” the summation of his findings informed by a decade of research, including personal discussions with Frank Malina’s son, Roger. The book has since been shortlisted for the Saltire Society’s First Book Award.
MacDonald’s story delves into Frank Malina’s life as an engineer whose groundbreaking scientific achievements had been largely shrouded by his political reputation.
“The outcome of this book is that the history of the Cold War was even messier than we thought,” MacDonald said. “The reality is that Frank Malina was quite a complicated figure in that he was a member of the Communist Party while working on highly classified rocket projects.
As part of the writing process, MacDonald perused numerous archives across the country, spent years sending Freedom of Information Act requests to the FBI so files could be declassified, and even went to Malina’s home and sifted through letters to his mother and lawyer, as well as a folder called the “Witch Hunt File.” Though he had access to a bounty of information on Malina’s life, there was one moment that gave MacDonald an unprecedented insight.
“I knew there had been a profound upset in 1949 within JPL, and that the upset was about the accusation that Frank Malina was probably a spy,” MacDonald said.
It had taken nearly four years for his FOIA application to be approved. One day, papers redacted by the FBI arrived at MacDonald’s house. But a single name was still visible.
“That completely unlocked the mystery of who had been accusing Malina of being a spy in the first place, and that was deeply satisfying,” MacDonald described. “I discovered that Jack Parsons was talking to the FBI about Frank Malina as a confidential informant of the FBI, telling them about Malina’s politics. Malina’s life was turned upside down by the system of surveillance that was in place, and he was eventually a fugitive.”
Due to Malina’s affiliation with the Communist Party and the information supplied by Parsons to the FBI, the government denied Malina’s passport application. He then gave up his rocketry career and left for Paris to become an artist, as he feared rocket research was going to become increasingly weaponized.
“I’m not writing about Malina as being some great moral hero or crusading political activist, because he was, in many respects, quite a problematic character but at the same time somebody who strove to make rocket engineering and space technology something that could change civilian life,” MacDonald said. “Malina really believed in rocket technology as being for peaceful, scientific purposes, yet the rocket he invented, initially the WAC Corporal and then Corporal missile, became the first missile authorized to have an atomic warhead. In other words, he actually brought about precisely that which he most wanted to disavow.”
While MacDonald’s book recounts the rise and fall of Malina’s scientific career, it also shares the stories of scientists such as Qian Xuesen, who was deported by the United States then founded the Chinese space agency, and others who have been largely cut from the fabric of JPL’s history.
Caltech’s Behind the Book series: Fraser MacDonald,
with Erik M. Conway and Peter Sachs Collopy
WHEN: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24
WHERE: Virtual
COST: Free, but online registration is required
INFO: events.caltech.edu
